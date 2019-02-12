Rough start costs Lady Raiders on Senior Night

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) drives past Seventy-First's Faith Clark (14) during the second half on Tuesday. McDougald scored 14 points but the Lady Raiders dropped a 59-33 decision at home. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) drives past Seventy-First's Faith Clark (14) during the second half on Tuesday. McDougald scored 14 points but the Lady Raiders dropped a 59-33 decision at home.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls baketball team had its Senior Night spoiled by Amira Coles and the visiting Falcons, who used a dominant first quarter to propel themselves to a 59-33 road win on Tuesday.

Coles scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the first eight minutes of play to help Seventy-First (14-8, 10-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) take a 17-1 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

Richmond (10-12, 6-7 SAC) was unable to stop the bleeding before — and a little while after — halftime and wound up trailing by as much as 36 points early in the second half. But a 7-0 spark midway through the third period finally got the home team, which went into the break down 43-7, out of single digits.

An even-better run to start the fourth quarter helped the Lady Raiders reach the 30-point mark, as sophomore guard Jayla McDougald came alive to lead a stretch in which they scored 10 unanswered points.

Despite the McDougald-led effort, however, the Falcons still held a a 48-30 advantage on the scoreboard thanks to their work in the game’s early going — which made Richmond’s chances at a comeback very slim.

Seventy-First would close the game on an 11-3 run.

Jessie Matheson, Jayana Nicholson and Taliah Wall were the three Lady Raider seniors recognized following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s game. Wall was the only one of the experienced trio to get her name into the score book, with all five of her points coming from the foul line. Her first free throw was the Lady Raiders’ only point of the first quarter.

Matheson was surprised by a promposal right before she was to start her first game of the season. Wall was asked to the spring dance by Alex Quick, a senior forward on the Richmond boys team, after her and her classmates were celebrated.

Leading the charge for the Lady Raiders was McDougald, who exploded for 10 of her team-high 14 points in the final stanza. Junior forward Anajah Redfern added seven while three others chipped in score two a piece.

Richmond will wrap its regular season with a rivalry game at Scotland on Friday.

BOX SCORE

Seventy-First — Coles 23, Kirkland 12, Allen 6, Hawkins 5, Williams 5, Vassar 3, Clark 2, White 2, Nick 1

Richmond — McDougald 14, Redfern 7, Wall 5, Ewing 2, Maultsby 2, Swiney 2, Ratliff 1

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) drives past Seventy-First’s Faith Clark (14) during the second half on Tuesday. McDougald scored 14 points but the Lady Raiders dropped a 59-33 decision at home. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_jay.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) drives past Seventy-First’s Faith Clark (14) during the second half on Tuesday. McDougald scored 14 points but the Lady Raiders dropped a 59-33 decision at home.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.