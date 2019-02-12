Richmond’s conference streak, Senior Night spoiled with 66-42 loss to 71st

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Seventy-First’s DeMauriea Nickelson (1) receives a pass from Stephon Johnson (42), who’s being defended by Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) during the second half of Tuesday’s game. Seventy-First won 66-42. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Seventy-First’s DeMauriea Nickelson (1) receives a pass from Stephon Johnson (42), who’s being defended by Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) during the second half of Tuesday’s game. Seventy-First won 66-42.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team was looking to extend its win streak, secure a win on Senior Night and move into first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings when it hosted Seventy-First on Tuesday.

The Raiders also wanted to complete their second regular-season sweep of a conference opponent.

But a rougher-than-usual start to the contest — they only scored three points in the first quarter — forced them to play catch-up for the rest of the night, and none of those things were able to come to fruition.

Seventy-First (20-3, 10-3 SAC) remained in the conference’s top spot as it eased to a 66-42 win over Richmond (13-10, 8-5 SAC) that snapped the Raiders’ eight-game win streak in SAC play. Brion McLaurin netted 19 points to lead the Falcons.

While McLaurin was one of three from the visiting team to finish in double figures, the Raiders didn’t have any players reach double digits. Sophomore forward Nygie Stroman’s came the closest his nine points — the high for the home team.

It was the full-court pressure that helped Seventy-first jump ahead early on the scoreboard. Richmond began to play faster than it would’ve liked to and that led to turnovers, which resulted in basket after basket for the Falcons.

McLaurin made the biggest play of his squad’s early run when drove down the lane and slammed home a dunk that gave the visitors a 15-3 lead in the first quarter. A three from senior guard Rod Newton was Richmond’s lone bucket in the frame.

The Raiders went on a brief run in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 12 points, 26-14, but things essentially stalled out after that and they went into halftime trailing 31-15. There wasn’t much of a difference in the third and fourth quarters, as the Falcons continued to press the issue on defense while Richmond struggled to hold on to the ball and hit shots.

Newton, Xavier Pettigrew, Alex Quick and Mycah Wilson are the four seniors for the Raiders who were honored prior to Tuesday night’s conference battle. Newton, Pettigrew and Quick chipped in six points a piece. Wilson added two.

Richmond will be looking to bounce back when it closes out the regular season at rival Scotland on Friday.

BOX SCORE

Seventy-First — McLaurin 19, X. Howard 13, Johnson 10, Bell 7, Freeman 7, Hendricks 4, Nickelson 4, E. Howard 2

Richmond — Stroman 9, Newton 6, Pettigrew 6, Quick 6, Hood 5, McLaughlin 3, Sivells 3, Tillman 2, Wilson 2

