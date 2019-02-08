Richmond girls force OT but can’t capitalize, drop 46-42 decision to Lumberton

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Layne Maultsby (23) prepares to shoot a 3-pointer, as Lumberton's Alexandra Simpson (40) closes out on the shot, during the first half of Friday night's contest. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Layne Maultsby (23) prepares to shoot a 3-pointer, as Lumberton's Alexandra Simpson (40) closes out on the shot, during the first half of Friday night's contest.

ROCKINGHAM — Despite being able to force overtime, after trailing by double digits at the half, the Richmond girls basketball team fell short in its quest to beat Lumberton for the first time in a more than five years.

The momentum Richmond was able to build in the second half behind its stifling full-court press wore off in the extra period, and the visiting Pirates separated themselves just enough to grab a 46-42 road win on Friday night.

It was the first time this season that both the Lady Raiders (10-11, 6-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) and the Pirates (16-5, 9-3 SAC) needed overtime to decided an outcome.

Katelyn Colbreth and Madison Canady opened the extra stanza with a couple of early buckets that quickly put Lumberton ahead by four points, 42-38, on the scoreboard, but a mid-range jumper from Jakerra Covington a few possessions later helped Richmond put an end to a slight scoring drought in the early going.

The visitors got a made free throw from Alexandra Simpson and a layup from August Smith, which gave them a five-point advantage, and the home team answered with a floater from Jayla McDougald to cut its deficit to just three points.

Following a Lumberton miss from the foul line with less than 30 seconds left, the Lady Raiders snagged the rebound and tried getting the ball up the court with a long pass — but it was intercepted by Canady, who was eventually fouled.

The senior forward knocked down the front end of her one-and-one opportunity to seal the deal for the Pirates. Canady finished with a game-high 22 points, scoring 19 in the first half. She was held scoreless in the third and fourth quarters.

Covington, sophomore forward, and junior guard Allexis Swiney both finished with 11 points while McDougald, sophomore guard, contributed eight points in the loss. All three played a key part in the Lady Raiders going on a 12-0 run — and keeping Lumberton scoreless until Simpson’s layup with four seconds left — in the third quarter.

Senior guard Taliah Wall, who ended with four points, hit the late free throw that sent the game into overtime.

Richmond will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Seventy-First.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

