Newton, Pettigrew lead Richmond to 8th straight SAC win

ROCKINGHAM — Rod Newton led all scorers with 20 points, Xavier Pettigrew added 17, and the Richmond boys basketball team earned its eighth straight Sandhills Athletic Conference victory with a 79-65 win over Lumberton on Friday.

Newton was confident from beyond the arc all night long and it paid off, as the senior guard was responsible for five of the team’s six made 3-pointers. Junior center Jarvis Tillman hit the other, his first points of the night, in the opening stanza.

Pettigrew did most of his work down low, with six of his seven made field goals coming from inside the painted area. The senior forward’s only bucket that came from more than five feet out was his buzzer-beating jumper that closed out the first quarter — which made up for his missed dunk attempt just 30 seconds before.

The Raiders (13-9, 8-4 SAC) are now winners of eight of their last nine contests, the only loss in that span coming at the hands of non-conference opponent Walter M. Williams, a 54-48 defeat, back on Jan. 21.

Their conference win streak started with — what was an upset at the time — a double-digit win over the same Lumberton team that visited Rockingham on Friday. And the game unfolded very similarly to the teams’ first meeting.

Richmond trailed by 10 points in the second quarter before exploding for 19 consecutive points, a run that helped it take a 37-30 advantage heading into halftime. And from then on, the conference matchup was in favor of the home team.

Lumberton (15-7, 7-5 SAC) was led by Jordan McNeill’s 17 points. Kwasheek Breeden was right behind him with 16 points, Jadarian Chatman added 13, and Braylan Grice chipped in nine points.

Richmond got an extra 10 points from P.J. McLaughlin, eight from Nygie Stroman, seven each from Tillman and Quamir Sivells, six more from Caleb Hood, and four from Alex Quick.

The Raiders will kick of the last week of the regular season with a home game against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

