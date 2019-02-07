Rockingham boys basketball enjoys ‘experience of a lifetime’ at Hornets game

Contributed photo The Rockingham Middle School boys basketball team poses outside of the Spectrum Center prior to attending the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Charlotte. Contributed photo The Rockingham Middle School boys basketball team poses outside of the Spectrum Center prior to attending the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Charlotte.

ROCKINGHAM — Donald and Shena Jenks thought it would be a good idea to sponsor a trip that would get the Rockingham Middle School boys basketball program out of the county and expose it to something that can hopefully become a reality one day.

They were 100 percent correct.

The Rockets were treated to an “experience of a lifetime” on Tuesday evening when the Jenks arranged for them to attend an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Prior to the 7 p.m. tip, players were able to step out on the court, mingle with some of the Hornets players, and line up for the National Anthem on the sideline. One of the Rockets’ managers, Mario, got the chance to shoot a few 3-pointers as well.

“It was a blessing, man,” Rockingham head coach Julius Bowden said. “It gave the kids an opportunity they normally wouldn’t have and they appreciated and enjoyed it. It was an experience of a lifetime for some of them.

“Hopefully it motivates them to keep their grades up,” he added, “and maybe one day we’ll see them on an NBA court.”

The entire outing — transportation, game tickets, etc. — was set up and taken care of by the Jenks, who are parents of Jaden and Noah, eight- and seventh-graders, respectively, on the Rockingham team.

Shena reached out to Megan Robinson, who is an Account Executive and oversees group sales for the Hornets, to get the ball rolling on what her and her husband, Donald, hope was “an incentive to push harder to one day be on that court.”

“It’s all for the kids, man,” Donald said.

The Rockets got to see an exciting matchup between Charlotte and Los Angeles, as the Clippers battled back from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to eventually steal a 117-115 win over the Hornets thanks to a fallaway floater from Tobias Harris — who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers hours after his go-ahead bucket — with four seconds left on the clock.

Charlotte got off a shot before the buzzer sounded, a deep two from Marvin Williams, but it was no good.

“It was good experience and it kind of motivated the guys a little bit … gave them a little extra oomph to let them know that it takes hard work and dedication to get there,” Bowden added.

Rockingham, which finished the regular season with a 6-3 overall record, is set to host Spring Hill in the first round of the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference Tournament at 4:15 p.m. today.

ROCKINGHAM’S ROSTER: Zion Baldwin, R.J. Bright, Dakota Chavis, Adamian Covington, Jordyn Covington, Keidreion Crump, Emmanuel Gilliam, La’Shon Goodwin, Jadden Jenks, Noah Jenks, Jeffery Linton, Noah Morgan and Talan Stoner.

Jenks sponsors Rockingham basketball’s trip to Hornets game

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

