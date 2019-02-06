12 Richmond student-athletes ink NLIs on National Signing Day

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish A dozen Richmond student-athletes celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday by inking their letters of intent in front of family, friends, classmates, coaches, teachers and more in the school’s media center. Pictured above, from left to right, are Jordyn Wall, Alex Anderson, Garet Weigman, Nolan Allen, Tyler Bass, Taveon Ellerbe, Cam Carraway, Tatum Hubbard (sitting), Bobby Terry, Jake Ransom, Malik Stanback and Rasheed Patrick. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish A dozen Richmond student-athletes celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday by inking their letters of intent in front of family, friends, classmates, coaches, teachers and more in the school’s media center. Pictured above, from left to right, are Jordyn Wall, Alex Anderson, Garet Weigman, Nolan Allen, Tyler Bass, Taveon Ellerbe, Cam Carraway, Tatum Hubbard (sitting), Bobby Terry, Jake Ransom, Malik Stanback and Rasheed Patrick.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond athletic department celebrated National Signing Day in a big way on Wednesday.

With a larger-than-normal crowd on hand — family, friends, classmates, coaches, teachers, etc. — in the school’s media center, a total of 12 student-athletes made their college decisions official by signing their National Letters of Intent.

There were six players from Richmond’s football team who signed their names on the dotted line: Taveon Ellerbe (Louisburg College), Rasheed Patrick (Louisburg College), Jake Ransom (UNC-Charlotte), Malik Stanback (Wofford College), Bobby Terry (Winston-Salem State University) and Jordyn Wall (Presbyterian College).

The Raider baseball team had four of its athletes fulfill a life-long dream: Alex Anderson (Johns Hopkins University), Tyler Bass (Brunswick Community College), Cam Carraway (Wingate University) and Garet Weigman (Guilford College).

And there were two players from the school’s soccer programs — one from the boys team, one from the girls team — who inked NLIs as well: Nolan Allen (Piedmont International University) and Tatum Hubbard (Methodist University).

“We’re very proud of all of them,” athletic director Ricky Young said. “Obviously we want to win, but we also want to produce good citizens and be able to give kids the opportunity to play at the next level if that’s what they want to do.

“And all of these (kids) are good representatives of the school,” he added. “It’s a big day for Richmond athletics.”

Starting off the ceremony — following a few words from Young — was Allen, who was accompanied at the signing table by former high school coaches Bennie Howard and Chris Larsen and future college coach Craig Golding.

Golding made the hour-and-a-half drive from Winston-Salem with assistant coach Kyle Neal by his side.

“It feels great just knowing that I’m signed now. I can just focus on school and enjoying time with my friends, family and my girlfriend. It’s just a great time,” the future Bruin said with a smile. “It was good having (the coaches from Piedmont) here. It makes me feel like they actually care and want the best for me. It shows that they’re ready to go at the next level.”

Not only was he excited for himself, but Allen also talked about how “great” it was to share National Signing Day with the guys he’s going to be spending the majority of his spring with — he plays baseball at Richmond as well.

Anderson, Bass, Carraway and Weigman each took turns at the table, signing paperwork and smiling for the cameras, before saying a few words about how thankful they were to everyone who has helped them along the way.

All four sluggers had been looking forward to this day for a little while now. Anderson announced his verbal commitment back in September, Carraway made his decision in November, Weigman in December, and Bass two weeks ago.

That quartet — which is gearing up for its final campaign with the green and gold, starting with an away game at Anson on Wednesday, Feb. 27 — might not be the last of the baseball team’s senior class to sign NLIs, however.

“We feel good about those four and we’ll probably have a couple more who will sign before the year’s over,” said Young, who also coaches on the diamond. “I’m proud, as the baseball coach, of our guys as well.”

Another coach who sat and watched with a smile on his face Wednesday afternoon was Bryan Till, who spoke on the determination and hard work that helped get Ellerbe, Patrick, Ransom, Stanback, Terry and Wall to this point.

Stanback, a wide receiver who missed his senior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), actually gave his signature to Wofford during the NCAA’s early signing period back in December. The other five, who were all named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team this past season, made their college decisions within the last two weeks.

Ellerbe and Patrick will get the chance to play defense alongside one another for another two years at Louisburg. Both Ransom (UNCC) and Terry (WSSU) are looking to earn scholarships after accepting preferred walk-on offers.

“We talked all week about what it took for these guys to get here. What were their GPAs? What were their test scores? And, of course, what did they do on the field?,” Till added. “All of these guys have proven themselves in all three arenas, so we’re telling the younger guys that they’ve got to prove themselves in those areas if they want the same opportunities.”

Hubbard, a center back for the Lady Raider soccer team, is getting an opportunity that she didn’t think was in the cards for her prior to her receiving an offer from Methodist head women’s soccer coach Brian Madej in December.

The future Monarch was under the impression that this upcoming season at Richmond would be her last on the playing field, but now she’ll be using the next few months of competition to prepare herself for the next level.

“It’s awesome. It’s a big relief, really. I was so stressed, but now I get to celebrate,” Hubbard said. “I’m going to college to play soccer. I never really thought that was it for me, but life presents you opportunities and this was one.

“I like how small (Methodist) is,” she continued. “I’m from Ellerbe. I’ve been in small, private schools all my life and now I’m at Richmond, which doesn’t seem as big as it actually is, so I feel like smaller, tight-knit communities are my thing.”

