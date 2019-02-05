Richmond boys manage to hold on for 61-48 win at Hoke County

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) goes up for a layup as Hoke County's Jaquante Harris (11) flies by to contest during Tuesday night's game in Raeford. Hood scored 14 points in the Raiders' 61-48 victory. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) goes up for a layup as Hoke County's Jaquante Harris (11) flies by to contest during Tuesday night's game in Raeford. Hood scored 14 points in the Raiders' 61-48 victory.

RAEFORD — Despite a lower-scoring effort in the second half, compared to the 41 points it exploded for in the first two quarters, the Richmond boys basketball team still managed to tough out a 61-48 win at Hoke County on Tuesday.

The Raiders (12-9, 7-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) were led by 16 points from senior guard Rod Newton, who made good on five 3-pointers in the win, and a pair of 14-point nights from sophomores Caleb Hood and Nygie Stroman.

The Bucks (11-10, 4-7 SAC), who fell behind quickly but gradually fought their way back into the game, got a game-high 24 points from senior guard Elijah Davis-Harris and another 15 points from another senior guard in Jaquante Harris.

From the jump, Richmond made sure everyone in attendance knew it was ready to play.

Stroman opened the contest with a triple from the left wing, Newton followed with a make from beyond the arc, Hood knocked down a free throw and a 3-pointer shortly after, and with no more than three minutes gone off the clock the Raiders were celebrating a 10-2 lead as they made their way to the sideline — the Bucks were forced to call a timeout.

Nothing much changed after the break in action and Richmond raced out to a 24-8 advantage at the end of one. Its second-quarter performance was highlighted by a couple more triples from Newton and a putback slam by junior center Jarvis Tillman, which helped the Raiders head into halftime with a 41-25 lead.

Hoke came out out of the locker room with a little more bounce in its step in the third quarter and was able to significantly cut into its deficit in the first four minutes of the second half. Davis-Harris open things up with a three from the top of the key and then Harris came down on back-to-back possessions and splashed in a couple of triples of his own.

The Bucks added four more points to get within another make from downtown, 41-38, but they wouldn’t score any more in the frame. The Raiders went a little more than six minutes without a bucket until Hood scored on a layup at the 1:55 mark.

Hood laid the ball up once again nearly 10 seconds later, giving Richmond its fourth and final point of the third quarter.

The Raiders got back to scoring the ball in the fourth quarter, putting up 17 points while holding Hoke to just 10, and were able to give themselves a little breathing room as the clock wound down.

Senior forward Xavier Pettigrew finished with eight points, Tillman had four, junior guard Justin Morman added three points, and junior guard P.J. McLaughlin chipped in two. As for the Bucks, junior forward Angel Dean scored five while seniors Nicholaus Adams, guard, and Arylle Bryant, forward, ended the loss with two each.

Richmond will look to win its eighth straight SAC game when Lumberton comes to town Friday night.

