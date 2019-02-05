Richmond County Middle School wrestling crowned SEMSAC champions

Contributed photo The Richmond County Middle School wrestling team, coached by Andre Ellerbe (purple shirt) and Richard Kerekes (green shirt), pose for a photo after winning the conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 2. Contributed photo The Richmond County Middle School wrestling team, coached by Andre Ellerbe (purple shirt) and Richard Kerekes (green shirt), pose for a photo after winning the conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 2.

RAEFORD — A first-year program with the majority of its wrestlers having little to no experience on the mat wasn’t supposed to bring home the 2018-19 Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship.

It would’ve made more sense for a more established program, like either of the other five schools in the conference that have had a wrestling squad for years, to win the SEMSAC meet that was held at Hoke County High School on Saturday.

But thanks to “the hard work and dedication the kids put in” over the last four months, and an even-better effort in the season’s final outing, it was the Richmond County Middle School wrestling team that stole the show.

The middle school Raiders — coached by Andre Ellerbe and Richard Kerekes — had four wrestlers top their respective weight classes and three more finish in second place on their way to 185 total points, which was good enough for first place.

They outscored Anson (184.5 total points) by the slimmest of margins to cap their inaugural season with a conference title.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Kerekes, who made sure to recognize the importance of the help the program received from the schools’ athletic directors, “Allen Adeimy especially,” the parents and everyone else who offered their services.

“We maybe had one of two kids who have ever been a part of any kind of wrestling and we were going up against teams who’ve had programs for little while,” he continued, “so that was huge.”

The four Richmond wrestlers who wound up winning individual titles in their weight classes were Tykeem Ellerbe (128 lbs), Sebastian Fullwood (252 lbs), Dylan Locklear (197 lbs) and Ty Murray (85 lbs).

Ellerbe, who could’ve finished the season undefeated if it wasn’t for him being disqualified for locking hands during one of his regular-season matches, took down Anson’s Kevin Graham in his final match of the day. Fullwood, who actually went 14-0 on the year, handled West Hoke’s Robert Sneed in the heavyweight bout. Locklear beat out Anson’s Jesse James.

Murray, one of the Raiders’ most improved according to Kerekes, toppled Sandy Grove’s Noah Rios in the 85-pound championship match. Murray was 2-9 overall before the SEMSAC tournament. Rios had only lost once.

The Raiders had three other wrestlers advance to their respective championship matches, but Irvin Campos (134 lbs), Jabori Hester (222 lbs) and Messiah Shaw (115 lbs) couldn’t quite best their opponents.

Jaxson Martin (100 lbs), James Strickland (172 lbs) and Will Whitley (78 lbs) came in third place, while Matt Burns (162 lbs), Louis Fernandez (122 lbs), Eric Green (147 lbs), Naamon Perakis (140 lbs) and VJ Whaley (184 lbs) each finished fourth.

“They all were very confident this season. For first-year wrestlers, I didn’t expect to have the turnout that we did,” Kerekes said. “You could tell, going into our first couple matches and coming out with wins, it boosted their confidence a whole lot.”

Anson had to settle for second place in the six-team meet after being inched out by the Raiders. Sandy Grove (171 pts) was third, Carver (157 pts) came in fourth, West Hoke (108 pts) finished fifth, and East Hoke (99 pts) was sixth.

“It’s really hard to describe, but these kids worked hard every single day. … They worked their butts off and you could really tell with the way the season went,” Kerekes added. “Our team record was 6-6 (heading into the conference meet) and we ended with the conference championship. That just shows the hard work and dedication the kids put in.”

