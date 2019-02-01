Richmond girls fall behind in 4Q, drop 42-30 decision at Britt

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Jack Britt's Ashara Hayes (22) is guarded by Richmond's Allexis Swiney (30) during Friday night's game. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Jack Britt's Ashara Hayes (22) is guarded by Richmond's Allexis Swiney (30) during Friday night's game.

FAYETTEVILLE — Richmond outscored Jack Britt in both the second and third quarters, but the Buccaneers’ efforts in the opening and final frames proved to be enough for them to grab a 42-30 win over the visiting Lady Raiders on Friday.

What was a closely contested game at the end of three quickly turned into a comfortable lead for Jack Britt (13-5, 7-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) in the fourth, as back-to-back triples from Skyler Reilly gave it a nine-point advantage.

There wasn’t much of a response from Richmond (9-10, 5-5 SAC) in the following minutes — missed free throws and turnovers kept the the Lady Raiders off the scoreboard until the 2:36 mark — and it ended up being costly.

Reilly, a senior guard, led all scorers 12 points. Teammate Ashara Hayes, sophomore forward, added eight for the Bucs while freshman guard Kaya Goldsby and senior center Kenzie Wilburn finished with six each.

The Lady Raiders were held afloat by six points from sophomore guard Jayla McDougald, five more from freshman guard Allyiah Swiney, and a couple of four-point efforts from junior guard Allexis Swiney and senior guard Taliah Wall.

Jack Britt opened Friday night’s game on a 12-0 run behind a pair of early baskets from both Goldsby and Hayes.

Richmond had trouble holding on to the ball early, at one point going three straight possessions without getting up a shot, and head coach Teddy Moseley was forced to call a timeout so his team could settle in.

