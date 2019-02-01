Stroman’s game-winning layup lifts Richmond to 49-48 win at Jack Britt

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kellan Hood (4) celebrates alongside Nygie Stroman after the Raiders earn a 49-48 win at Jack Britt on Friday. Stroman scored the game-winning layup with 5.7 seconds in the conference battle. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kellan Hood (4) celebrates alongside Nygie Stroman after the Raiders earn a 49-48 win at Jack Britt on Friday. Stroman scored the game-winning layup with 5.7 seconds in the conference battle.

FAYETTEVILLE — It looked as if the Richmond boys basketball team was on the verge of losing its first Sandhills Athletic Conference game in almost a month, but a surge in the final two minutes helped it escape Jack Britt with a win.

Nygie Stroman knocked down his fourth triple of the night with 1:32 left in the game to bring Richmond within four, Caleb Hood recorded a steal that led to Rod Newton hitting one from downtown with just under a minute to go, and then Jarvis Tillman came up with a much-needed rebound off the front end of a one-and-one with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

With the Raiders (11-9, 6-4 SAC) down one point and time running out, Tillman found a wide-open Stroman at half court with no one in front of him. Stroman, sophomore forward, proceeded to take a dribble and lay the ball up as Jack Britt’s Brandon Hayden was closing in — putting the Raiders ahead 49-48 with 5.7 seconds left in the conference battle.

The Buccaneers (11-8, 5-4 SAC) called a timeout and tried orchestrating a play that could lead to victory, but Hayden’s half-court heave didn’t come close, and Richmond held on for the one-point win.

Stroman finished with a game-high 22 points, Newton netted 11 and Tillman added six. Hood ended the night with four points while his younger brother, Kellan, scored three points. Senior forward Alex Quick also finished with three.

Richmond will look to get revenge on Hoke County, and pick up its seventh straight SAC win, on Tuesday.

