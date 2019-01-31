Raider football hosted UNC’s Brown, Duke’s Cutcliffe on Thursday

Contributed photo Richmond staffers pose for a photo with Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe (grey jacket) on Thursday. Contributed photo Richmond staffers pose for a photo with Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe (grey jacket) on Thursday. Contributed photo Richmond's Bryan Till, left, poses for a photo with UNC's Mack Brown on in the school gym on Thursday. Contributed photo Richmond's Bryan Till, left, poses for a photo with UNC's Mack Brown on in the school gym on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Every day is a great day to be a Raider, head football coach Bryan Till says, but a few visitors from the “Big Three” of colleges/universities in the state made Thursday “a little extra fun” for the Richmond football program.

And the fact that players left a good impression on the guests, without even knowing what had been in the works, helped turn what was already going to be a great experience into something that much more special.

“I was really proud of them. They worked really hard, which they do every day, but it’s so much fun to hear those coaches say that it was impressive watching our kids work,” Till said. “It made a great impression for our entire community.”

During fourth block Thursday afternoon, the University of North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown and a couple of his assistants (UNC’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jay Bateman and cornerbacks coach Dré Bly) made an appearance at the school to talk with the coaching staff and watch as players attacked their daily weight-training exercises.

Also in attendance was Kurt Roper, the newly-named quarterbacks coach at North Carolina State University who came to check out the talent on the team, but was interested in learning more about rising junior quarterback Caleb Hood.

“They showed up during weight training, so they were able to watch the guys move around and a little bit without breaking any NCAA rules,” Till said. “It really brought things to reality and amped up the intensity. It was a lot of fun.”

Till made sure to mention how important the efforts of offensive coordinator Brad Denson, wide receivers coach Andy Shuler and defensive line coach Milton Swinnie were in making sure the Raiders were “still doing things at a high level.”

Swinnie, as he does every day, was running the drills and bringing the energy as players moved from station to station. Denson and Shuler, who were aware of the guests arrival, came over during their planning periods to help out.

“I think all of those coaches left really pleased with our program,” Till said. “And I’m able to tell the guys that because of the teamwork from our coaches and the way that they worked together. That was big.”

David Cutlcliffe, who just wrapped up his 11th season as head coach at Duke University, was orginally set to come at the same time as the coaches from UNC and N.C. State, but decided to show up a little earlier — around lunch time — to help things run a little more smooth, Till says, in terms of Richmond being able to manage and attend to the coaches.

Since the Raiders weren’t in the weight room while Cutcliffe was on campus, Till was able to give the 2013 Walter Camp Coach of the Year a tour of the school and introduce him to principal Jim Butler, athletic director Ricky Young and a few others. He and Cutcliffe spoke on a number of topics, including how well the Raiders are performing academically.

“We talked about the classroom and those things. I’m able to tell him the GPAs and I don’t have to cringe when I say it,” Till said with a laugh. “It was really cool that our kids got to see those guys in the building. It’s good for our school.”

It’s pretty normal, especially around this time of year, for high school and college coaches to see one another and stay in contact, but head coaches making their way to a school “is not something that happens very often.”

So Till made sure his players understood how much it meant to him how well-prepared they were for a suprise visit from some of the most respected coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I was able to talk with them afterwards and talk about how that was a really proud moment for me as a coach,” he said. “They didn’t wake up this morning knowing that was going to happen, but they came to school ready to go.

“You never know when an opporunity is going to be there, so you better be ready when it shows up.”

Warren Ruggiero, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wake Forest University, is expected to make an appearance during fourth block on Friday. It’ll be the Deamon Deacons’ second visit to Richmond this school year.

Contributed photo

Richmond staffers pose for a photo with Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe (grey jacket) on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_duke-1.jpg Contributed photo

Richmond staffers pose for a photo with Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe (grey jacket) on Thursday. Contributed photo

Richmond’s Bryan Till, left, poses for a photo with UNC’s Mack Brown on in the school gym on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_brown-1.jpg Contributed photo

Richmond’s Bryan Till, left, poses for a photo with UNC’s Mack Brown on in the school gym on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.