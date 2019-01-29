Lady Raiders fall to Pinecrest 57-28

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Allyiah Swiney (30) brings the ball up the court as Pinecrest's Zykia Blue (3) defends on Tuesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Allyiah Swiney (30) brings the ball up the court as Pinecrest's Zykia Blue (3) defends on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — There was no answer for neither Keayna McLaughlin nor her team’s ball movement on the offensive end of the court and the Lady Raiders fell to Pinecrest, 57-28, for the second time this season Tuesday evening.

The visiting Patriots (17-2, 8-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) traveled with a decent-sized crowd that created a favorable energy from the tip. They got a four-point play from Zykia Blue to open the game, got a couple of big blocks and rebounds from Sara McIntosh in the ensuing moments, and then McLaughlin began to do what she does best.

The junior guard put up six points over the next few minutes, dished out a couple of assists and helped her squad go ahead 17-5 at the end of the first quarter. McLaughlin posted 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half.

Richmond (9-9, 5-4 SAC) had a tough time getting into the lane and couldn’t convert on its attempts from beyond the arc in the early going. Junior guard Allexis Swiney and sophomore forward Jakerra Covington each scored on a layup, and senior Taliah Wall made a free throw, but that was all the home team could do in the opening stanza.

Richmond was led by Wall and Covington, who both finished with six points. Sophomore guard Jayla McDougald and Swiney chipped in four a piece. The Lady Raiders will look to bounce back at Jack Britt on Friday.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the boys basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

