Raiders earn 5th straight SAC win, dominate Pinecrest 72-46

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Xavier Pettigrew (30) smiles after being fouled by Pinecrest's Japer Ardinger (22) near the end of Tuesday's game. Pettigrew scored a game-high 15 points to help the Raiders grab a 72-46 home win. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Xavier Pettigrew (30) smiles after being fouled by Pinecrest's Japer Ardinger (22) near the end of Tuesday's game. Pettigrew scored a game-high 15 points to help the Raiders grab a 72-46 home win.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team picked up its fifth straight Sandhills Athletic Conference victory with a dominant 72-46 win over Pinecrest, the No. 1 team in the conference, on Tuesday.

It was a revenge-driven effort in which the Raiders, who suffered a seven-point loss on the Patriots’ home court back in mid-December, hit a total of nine 3-pointers. Both Rod Newton and Kellan Hood ended with three made triples in the win, Nygie Stroman knocked down two, and Caleb Hood picked up three of his eight points from downtown.

Richmond (10-9, 5-4 SAC) also saw much success from the foul line, as it finished the conference battle with a season-high 23 made free throws. Senior forward Xavier Pettigrew, who led the team with 15 points, scored his first five from the charity stripe and then added two more to his total in the fourth quarter — right before his night was over.

P.J. McLaughlin, junior guard, picked up all seven of his points from the free throw line.

After pouring in a career-high 27 points in the win over Purnell Swett late last week, Stroman put together a solid 14-point performance on Tuesday. He was responsible for the game’s first seven points and played a huge part in the the Raiders racing out to a 21-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Newton finished with 11 points, Kellan Hood added nine and both Caleb Hood and Tillman had eight.

The Raiders travel to Jack Britt on Friday.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the girls basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Xavier Pettigrew (30) smiles after being fouled by Pinecrest’s Japer Ardinger (22) near the end of Tuesday’s game. Pettigrew scored a game-high 15 points to help the Raiders grab a 72-46 home win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_zy-1-1-3.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Xavier Pettigrew (30) smiles after being fouled by Pinecrest’s Japer Ardinger (22) near the end of Tuesday’s game. Pettigrew scored a game-high 15 points to help the Raiders grab a 72-46 home win.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.