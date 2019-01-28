Lady Raiders cap regular season with 1st-place finish

Contributed photo Richmond's 4x200m relay squad poses after finishing first at the South View Polar Bear No. 4 on Saturday. Contributed photo Richmond's 4x200m relay squad poses after finishing first at the South View Polar Bear No. 4 on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond girls indoor track team ended the regular season in a major way on Saturday.

Janai Davis topped the shot put once again, the 4×200-meter relay team outran the competition — as it has done all season long — and the Lady Raiders took first place at the South View Polar Bear No. 4 at Reid Ross Classical School.

They racked up 85.5 total points across the 14 events scored to lead the 19-team meet. South View (77.5 pts) came in second, Jack Britt (59) third, Terry Sanford (44.5) placed fourth, and E.E. Smith (40) finished fifth.

“I’m very proud of their effort,” head coach Reggie Miller said. “Before we got to the bus, we talked about the last two times that we competed and Fayetteville, when the weather was extremely cold and we finished second.

“The girls said that the work they’ve put in was going to get us the victory and it did,” he continued. “They are very motivated and have a lot of heart. That’s why I enjoy coaching them.”

Davis, a senior, tossed the shot put 31 feet and eight inches to earn an event-best 10 points for Richmond, while fellow senior Tasheka Harrington (29 ft, 2 in) brought in four points with her fifth-place finish in the event.

The 4×2 squad — made up of Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns, Dymond McNeal and Aniya Robinson — set its season record on Saturday with a time of 1:47.40, which was five-tenths of a second faster than what it ran to start the season.

Junior Kibreanna Stewart won the triple jump with her 29-foot, 8-inch measurement, and sophomore Korie Dawkins (26 ft, 1 in) was right behind her in second place. The two also finished in the top five of the long jump and high jump.

Richmond now prepares to travel to Southern Pines for the conference meet, which is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

