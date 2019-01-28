Athlete of the Week (Jan. 21-26): Austin Gallops

Austin Gallops has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Jan. 21.

Gallops is a junior for the Richmond wrestling team who claimed the 152-pound championship at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. He received a quarterfinal bye to start bracket play, pinned Gabriel Locklear of Purnell Swett in the semis, and then beat Pinecrest’s Monroe Payton in overtime to secure the title.

The junior, who’s called “Southside” by teammates and coaches, found himself in a 10-10 tie with Payton after six hard-fought minutes of wrestling. They were forced into a sudden-death period, where the wrestler who scores the first point(s) is declared the winner, and Gallops was the one who made the move to earn that much-coveted 11th point.

“I noticed that he tried to do a lot of chicken wings. To pretty much reverse the chicken wing, you’ve got to go towards it. And that’s what I did,” he said. “We started spinning around and I was able to stand up. … I had turned my body around and crossfaced hard. That’s pretty much how I did it. Stood up, crossfaced hard and sprawled my legs back.”

With that manuever, Gallops became the first Raider to win a title since Jack Britt and Seventy-First joined the conference — turning it from the Southeastern Conference to the SAC. Teammates Joey Nicholson (113) and Andres Sanchez (106) both came close, advancing to their respective title matches, but they ultimately came up short.

“I was so happy. And they were saying he was talking trash,” Gallops said. “It meant a lot. Going from ninth grade, not starting at all, to now being the first to win a conference championship in the new conference.”

The new 152-pound SAC champion hopes to bring that same kind of confidence to the 4A NCHSAA Regionals at Davie County next weekend. If he performs well, Gallops will be on his way to the State Championships.

“(My mindset is) to just work on what I know and improve,” he said. “I think I can actually do something at regionals. I think I can make it to states if I keep on working.

Below are Gallops’ answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory so far?

A: Probably the conference championship.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team? Why?

A: I like Duke. That’s always been my favorite college since I was little.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: Llike a Lamborghini or something like that. It’ll probably be Duke blue.