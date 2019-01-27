Ransom bets on himself, verbally commits to UNC-Charlotte

Contributed photo Richmond's Jake Ransom announced his commitment to UNC-Charlotte last week. Contributed photo Richmond's Jake Ransom announced his commitment to UNC-Charlotte last week.

ROCKINGHAM — Jake Ransom spent his entire four-year career at Richmond creating lanes in the trenches so that his teammates could make plays. Now it’s time for the three-time all-conference selection to create an opportunity for himself.

This past Thursday, immediately after the football program’s annual banquet, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman announced via Twitter that he has committed to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as a preferred walk-on — meaning Ransom is expected to have a spot on the team but he will not receive any scholarship money.

There were tangible scholarship offers on the table from UNC-Pembroke and Catawba College, but Ransom said getting a chance to play for the 49ers “just felt like a better fit.” And he believes his work ethic will eventually earn him a scholarship.

He had preferred walk-on invitations from Appalachian State University and Coastal Carolina University as well.

“A lot of the coaches (at UNC-Charlotte) are young right now, and they’ve got a bunch of young guys coming up, so it should exciting,” Ransom said. “(My goal) is to just get up there and get to work. Show them how hard I work and see if I can earn a spot on the travel squad. … Then hopefully earn that scholarship maybe the first semester or the next.”

Early last month, Will Healy was officially named head coach of the UNCC football program after spending three seasons (2016-18) at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Ransom has yet to meet or converse with Healy, but says he’s been in contact with the team’s offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and co-defensive coordinator Marcus West.

Atkins is also UNCC’s offensive line coach, while West acts as associate head coach and defensive line coach as well.

“They’re both great guys, and they really connect with their players,” Ransom said. “I like how they run their offense, more of a pro-style offense, and (Atkins) is the offensive line coach, too, so that should be a really good relationship.”

During his three-year stint on varsity, Ransom helped the Raiders to 27 total wins, three straight 4AA NCHSAA State Playoff appearances, and the 2018 Sandhills Athletic Conference championship. He’s the only player in the 2019 class who was named all-conference after every season on the varsity level. He’s the second to verbally commit to play college football.

Fellow classmate Malik Stanback chose to attend Wofford College (S.C.) after graduation.

“Just being able to be with all of the guys and being a part of the program for four years,” the future 49er said of what made his career with the Raiders so memorable. “It’s been pretty incredible.”

This past season, as the senior leader of the offensive line, Ransom played a key role in Richmond’s offensive unit amassing more than 4500 yards (2099 passing, 2464 rushing) and scoring 62 touchdowns (23 passing, 39 rushing). He was joined on the All-SAC team by sophomore offensive lineman Caleb Davis and junior guard Austin Hart, both first-year starters.

“I loved that because those guys worked hard every day and they really played well, just making holes for the backfield and protecting Caleb (Hood),” Ransom explained. “It was pretty awesome to have those guys on the all-conference list.”

Now that the football chapter of his high school career has come to a close, the college-bound senior is turning his attention to his final baseball season — which begins in almost a month. Shortly after that wraps up, he’ll get ready for graduation.

And then, it’ll be time for him to get shipped off to college.

“I’m ready to just kind of experience something new in a bigger area. I’m ready to meet new people and just start some new relationships and everything,” he said. “I feel a lot better. … I’m glad to have something picked.”

Ransom will sign his National Letter of Intent to UNC-Charlotte on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the school library.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

