Gallops’ title highlights Richmond’s 4th-place finish at SAC Tournament

PEMBROKE — Austin Gallops was crowned champion at 152 pounds, seven others finished in the top five of their respective classes, and the Richmond wrestling team placed fourth at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Gallops earned his title as best in the conference by beating Pinecrest’s Monroe Payton in the championship match. Both he and Payton put up such good fights in regulation, they were tied 10-10 at the end of the three periods and were forced into overtime — a one-minute long frame where the wrestler who scores the first point(s) is declared the winner.

Gallops was able to record the first point in OT and escaped the hard-fought bout with the victory. It was the last six of his team-high 20 points — the Raiders finished with 102 points as a team — on the day.

Joey Nicholson, who dominated his class almost the entire regular season, fell just one point shy of giving himself the same opportunity Gallops had in his matchup with Payton. The junior 113-pounder took on Lumberton’s Justin Kelly in the class’ first-place match and ended up on the wrong side of a 7-6 decision as time ran out.

Andres Sanchez beat Lumberton’s Anthony McCormick and Scotland’s Keldon Clark on his way to the championship match, but was then pinned by Pinecrest’s Matthew Roland in the finale and had to settle for second place at 106.

Kaden Walker finished third at 160, while Dante Baldwin (120 lbs), Bryant Coll (126 lbs), Steven Morales (132) and Skylar Standridge (220 lbs) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes.

Gallops, Nicholson and Sanchez all earned all-conference honors.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

