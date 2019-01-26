ROCKINGHAM — Right before the boys got their revenge on Friday, the Richmond girls basketball team took down Purnell Swett for the second time this season — this time doing so on their home floor.

Junior guard Allexis Swiney led all scorers with 12 points, sophomore forward Jakerra Covington finished with eight, and Richmond (9-8, 5-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned a 37-22 win over the visiting Rams (4-12, 0-8 SAC).

It was a rough start for both squads, as the teams combined for five total points in the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders scored back-to-back layups in the first 20 seconds of the second stanza — and it was their ball game from then on.

Another pivotal moment came after Purnell Swett head coach Jonathan Efird was ejected, receiving two technical fouls in a matter of seconds, for over-expressing his gripes with the officiating in the second quarter. Junior guard Layne Maultsby went to the line for the free throws and knocked down three of her four attempts to give Richmond a 10-point lead.

Bree Wall, junior guard, would help the Lady Raiders take a 19-4 lead with her layup before the half, and then a successful game of keep away in the fourth quarter — after the Rams got back within single digits — sealed the deal.

Richmond will look to win its third straight when Pinecrest visits on Tuesday.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the boys basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Purnell Swett’s Tala Lowry (12) tries to save the ball from going backcourt while Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) plays defense during the first half of Friday night’s conference matchup. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_go.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Purnell Swett’s Tala Lowry (12) tries to save the ball from going backcourt while Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) plays defense during the first half of Friday night’s conference matchup.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor