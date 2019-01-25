Stroman’s career night leads Raiders to 78-46 rout of Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nygie Stroman (10) calls for the ball while being double-teamed by Purnell Swett's Zarique Harrington (1) and Darriante Parker (5) during Friday's game. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nygie Stroman (10) calls for the ball while being double-teamed by Purnell Swett's Zarique Harrington (1) and Darriante Parker (5) during Friday's game.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team avenged an early-season loss and picked up its fourth straight Sandhills Athletic Conference victory with a 78-46 rout of Purnell Swett on Friday.

The night belonged to sophomore forward Nygie Stroman, who posted a career-high 27 points. The 6’5 big man made his presence felt in the paint on almost every possession, scoring most of his points on his favorite turnaround hook shot, and even added a fastbreak slam to his game highlights in the third quarter.

Stroman also made an impact at the foul line, finishing with nine made free throws, and was a huge part of the Raiders (9-9, 4-4 SAC) taking a 64-34 lead at the end of the three. They held a 14-point advantage at halftime.

Purnell Swett (8-9, 1-7 SAC) was led 15 points from senior guard Darriante Parker, who hit a game-high three 3-pointers. Also reaching double figures for the Rams was senior forward Rufus Harris, who finished with 12 points.

The Raiders got 13 points from senior forward Xavier Pettigrew, 10 points from senior guard Rod Newton — who knocked down two triples of his own — and an extra nine points from sophomore guard Caleb Hood.

They will go for their fifth straight conference win next Tuesday, Jan. 29, when Pinecrest comes to town.

