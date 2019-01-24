Richmond celebrates on-field achievements, highlights academic success at annual football banquet

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, far left, and principal Jim Butler, far right, pose for a photo alongside the four players who currently hold the highest GPA in their respective classes during the football program’s annual banquet Thursday evening. Pictured above left to right, starting after Till, is freshman Harley Honeycutt, sophomore Caleb Davis, junior Noah Altman and senior Trevor Whittington. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, far left, and principal Jim Butler, far right, pose for a photo alongside the four players who currently hold the highest GPA in their respective classes during the football program’s annual banquet Thursday evening. Pictured above left to right, starting after Till, is freshman Harley Honeycutt, sophomore Caleb Davis, junior Noah Altman and senior Trevor Whittington.

ROCKINGHAM — Whenever the Richmond football program hosts its annual banquet, of course the talk of the night is going to be about what each team was able to accomplish during their respective seasons.

But varsity head coach Bryan Till and principal Jim Butler also made it their mission to emphasize just how well the teams performed in the classroom when the Raiders gathered to celebrate the 2018 season on Thursday.

As a program, Richmond finished the first semester with a 3.19 cumulative GPA — the combined grades of all 145 players, from the freshmen all the way up to the seniors, who make up the Ninth-Grade Academy, junior varsity and varsity teams.

The top-five highest GPAs from each class were recognized during the ceremony, with the player boasting the No. 1 average receiving a certificate for their work off the field. Quarterback Harley Honeycutt had the best GPA out of all freshmen in the program, offensive lineman Caleb Davis topped the sophomores, junior quarterback Noah Altman bested the class of 2020 for the third straight year, and senior linebacker Trevor Whittington took the crown for the soon-to-be graduates.

“It’s an identity. It’s the expectation,” Till said when speaking on the importance of players keeping up their grades. “I want them to understand that this is what our program is. This is who we are trying to be. … This is what we want.

“And I think it’s of the utmost importance that we re-emphasize (how much we care about their performance in the classroom) in a public place and reward it,” he continued, “because we appreciate all of the guys’ hard work.”

Prior to the academic awards being handed out, all three teams were recognized by their head coaches and called to the podium so the audience that filled the school cafeteria could put a face to each and every name.

Ninth-Grade coach Chris Price, who came over from Cape Fear, was the first to microphone. He talked about how he witnessed his team’s light switch come on during the final game of the season. And although the young Raiders didn’t win that one, Price said the fight they put up gave him confirmation that “this program is going to be good for a long time.”

Patrick Hope had a lot of good things to say about the JV Raiders, who finished undefeated for the third straight season and won their third consecutive conference title (2 Sandhills Athletic, 1 Southeastern). They averaged 39.1 points per game — scoring 34 points or more in a single game eight times — and only gave up nine points per contest.

“We imposed our will in every game,” Hope said. “Our commitment was unbelievable.”

In his second season on the sideline, Till led the Raider varsity squad to its first conference championship — and its first win over rival Scotland — since 2010 and helped it secure the West’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs. He and the Raiders would wrap their 47th season of existence with an 11-2 overall record after falling to Myers Park in the third round.

The 40-year-old coach wasn’t afraid to show emotion when recapping all of the accomplishments from this past season.

“It’s just so many emotions. You got the emotions of celebrating and being proud, but you also got a little bit of sadness because some of these kids are leaving the fold. And you really want them to appreciate how much they’ve done,” he said.

“There’s so many people here who don’t get to see all of the interactions we have with these guys,” he added. “You see all of these folks and you want them to understand what all goes on. … You’re trying to make sure you convey how special this is.”

During the latter part of the banquet, Till recognized the 18 players who were selected to the 2018 All-SAC team; handed out the Special Teams award to senior linebacker D’Andre Bethea; called senior linebacker Jesse Womble up to receive the Wlliam E. Eustler Award; and announced that junior running back Jaheim Covington, sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood, senior linebacker Jonathan Jones Jr. and senior offensive lineman Jake Ransom were named team captains.

Bethea received the highest average special-teams score out of everyone on the varsity team, while Womble was honored for being someoane who is well-rounded, always puts the team first and performs well on the field and in the classroom.

“You got a lot of places and they give the Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP (trophies), but I’m not big on that,” Till said. “We want to recognize guys whose contributions are so important but they don’t get the recognition.

“That’s what this game is about.”

For the second year in the row, the ceremony came to an end after players recited “The Law of the Raiders.”

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

