Athlete of the Week (Jan. 14-19): Rod Newton

Rod Newton has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Jan. 14.

Newton is a senior for the Richmond boys basketball team who notched a season-high 19 points in a 75-71 win over Seventy-First last Tuesday and then dropped a game-high 17 points in a 59-50 victory over rival Scotland on Friday.

Both performances helped the Raiders secure big wins — they upset the Falcons, who were tied for first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and claimed early bragging rights over the Scots — amidst a mid-season turnaround.

“The coaches talk to us all the time, but we got together as a team and just decided that we can do more,” Newton said. “We know what we’ve got to bring to the table every game to win.”

Newton, in his third season on varsity, finished with three made 3-pointers in both games last week.

He was responsible for a few crucial layups and free throws down the stretch in Fayetteville, and was one of three guards (the other two being juniors P.J. McLaughlin and Quamir Sivells) to step up during the fourth quarter of the Scotland win.

“We’re just trying to turn the season around. Get some conference wins to help us down the road,” Newton said. “I’ve been finding the open spots on the floor, using screens, and guys are just finding me.”

As the Raiders (8-9, 3-4 SAC) prepare for a home matchup with Purnell Swett (8-8, 1-6 SAC) on Friday, the senior gaurd said that it’s important for them to rebound the ball, slow things down and “take better care of the ball.”

Below are Newton’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully somewhere playing basketball on some type of level.

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: It would be Josh Calhoun (former Raider who went on to play for Pfeiffer University) because he’s somebody I grew up watching. He was a big influence on me playing ball.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about this sport?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is just the chemistry with all the boys. It’s just fun.