Bass announces commitment to Brunswick Community College

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Tyler Bass (10) announced his verbal commitment to Brunswick Community College on Monday, choosing to play for Dolphins over scholarship offers from Coker College, Guilford College, Methodist University and the University of South Carolina Union. Bass says he’s excited that the recruiting process is over, so now he can just focus on playing baseball without the worries of where he’s going to school. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Tyler Bass (10) announced his verbal commitment to Brunswick Community College on Monday, choosing to play for Dolphins over scholarship offers from Coker College, Guilford College, Methodist University and the University of South Carolina Union. Bass says he’s excited that the recruiting process is over, so now he can just focus on playing baseball without the worries of where he’s going to school.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s Tyler Bass went down to Brunswick Community College for a baseball camp over the weekend, learned the camp had been cancelled upon arrival, and still came home with an offer to play for the Dolphins.

It was all thanks to a one-on-one workout session — a suggestion from Bass’ father — with Brunswick head coach Robbie Allen, who wound up being impressed with the senior following a few infield drills and some batting practice in the cage.

Bass had four other offers on the table (Coker College, Guilford College, Methodist University and the University of South Carolina Union) prior to Sunday’s unexpected invitation, but Allen’s familiarity with the game along with the atmosphere surrounding Brunswick’s program, Bass says, is what helped him come to his decision within 24 hours of the visit.

And on Monday evening, Bass sent out his commitment tweet.

“I am proud to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Brunswick Community College. I would like to thank the Coaches that have got me into this position, and I’d also like to thank my parents for helping me throughout this long recruiting process,” he tweeted.

Bass is now the fourth Richmond baseball player in this year’s senior class to verbally commit since teammate Alex Anderson announced that he will be attending Johns Hopkins University (Md.) back in September. The other two Raiders also expected to continue their careers are Cam Carraway (Wingate University) and Garet Weigman (Guilford College).

“It feels good to have the recruiting process over. Now I can just enjoy my senior year with no worries about colleges coming to watch me play,” the future Dolphin said. “I’m better off now. … I can play baseball just to play baseball.”

With the start of his final high school campaign a little more than a month away, Bass (11 H, 8 RBI, 18 R, 12 SB, 13 PO, 30 A as a junior in 2018) is focused and ready to build on what the Raiders accomplished last season — an 18-8 overall finish, a 9-5 record in Sandhills Athletic Conference play, and a second-round appearance in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

When asked what his goal was ahead of the 2019 season, he kept his answer simple.

“I’m just trying to win a state ring,” the senior infielder said.

That would be two dreams come true for Bass, if he’s able to help Richmond bring home the state championship, seeing that playing college baseball is something he’s aspired to do ever since he picked up a bat.

And it just so happens that when he does get the chance, he’ll be playing alongside former high school teammate Gordon Pihl — currently a freshman at Brunswick — and a few other friends who played their prep ball at Pinecrest.

“It was an all-around good decision for me,” Bass added. “I’m just ready to get there and get to work.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

