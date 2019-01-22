Rockingham boys, girls earn bragging rights with wins at rival Hamlet

HAMLET — The Rockingham Middle School boys and girls basketball teams went into a hostile environment Tuesday afternoon and came away with a couple of close wins over Hamlet in the always-anticipated rivalry matchups.

The Lady Rockets (6-0) picked up a 26-17 victory over host Hamlet. Keyoni Nichols dropped seven points to carry the load while C’Nedra Hinson and Jamyia Lindsey added six and five points, respectively. C’Niya Hinson (4 pts), Edriana Davis (2 pts) and Jasmine Jennings (2 pts) almost etched their names into the scorebook.

On the boys side, Rockingham pulled out a 42-39 win despite a hard-fought effort from the Red Rams, who were led by Xavier Wall (10 pts), JV Drake (8 pts) and David McNair (7 pts). CC Wall, Paul McNeil, Jamarion Bryant, Z’Yion Baldwin and Toby McInnis were responsible for other 14 points Hamlet scored in the loss.

Head coach Teresa Mason and the Rockingham girls are scheduled to visit East Hoke on Thursday.

Head coach Keith Parsons and the Hamlet boys will travel to Anson on Thursday.

Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

