Richmond football’s 2019 schedule features new non-SAC competition

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team’s 2019 schedule, which was released via its Twitter account early Monday morning, features two new opponents and the renewal of the “Pee Dee River Rivalry” in the non-conference slate.

The only matchup that will remain the same for the Raiders prior to Sandhills Athletic Conference play is their home matchup against an all-too-familiar foe in Butler in Week 3. The two teams have faced off against one another in the regular season for the last six years (2013-18), with the Bulldogs holding the 4-2 advantage during that span.

The Raiders will kick off the 2019 season with a home game against Clayton, which will be the teams’ first-ever meeting. They will visit Anson in Week 2 to reignite a rivalry, host Butler the following week, and then wrap up their non-conference schedule with an away game at Cardinal Gibbons — which will be another first for the Raiders.

A bye in Week 5 will give Richmond time to rest up for the seven-game SAC gauntlet.

Conference play will start with home games against Purnell Swett and Pinecrest; then back-to-back road games at Jack Britt and Hoke County in Week 8 and 9, respectively; two more home games against Lumberton and Seventy-First; and then the regular season will conclude with the rivalry game against Scotland in Laurinburg.

Listed below is the Richmond football team’s 2019 schedule. All games are scheduled for Fridays:

Week 1 — vs. Clayton *

Week 2 — at Anson

Week 3 — vs. Butler *

Week 4 — at Cardinal Gibbons

Week 5 — Bye week

Week 6 — vs. Purnell Swett *

Week 7 — vs. Pinecrest *

Week 8 — at Jack Britt

Week 9 — at Hoke County

Week 10 — vs. Lumberton *

Week 11 — vs. Seventy-First *

Week 12 — at Scotland

