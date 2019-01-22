Raiders’ 3-game win streak snapped by Williams

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

GRAHAM — The Richmond boys basketball had its three-game win streak snapped on Monday with a 54-48 loss to Walter M. Williams in the 11th annual Tony Perrou Memorial Scholarship Tournament at Southern Alamance.

Senior forward Xavier Pettigrew, the lone Raider to finish in double digits, scored a team-high 12 points. Senior guard Rod Newton and sophomore forward Nygie Stroman each added eight points, while senior forward Alex Quick chipped in six.

Junior center Jarvis Tillman ended the night with five, sophomore guard Caleb Hood scored four, freshman Kellan Hood knocked down a triple and junior guard Quamir Sivells added two.

Monday’s non-conference matchup was a chance for the Raiders (8-9, 3-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) to extend their longest win streak since second-year head coach Donald Pettigrew took over. They beat Lumberton on Jan. 11, stunned Seventy-First last Tuesday, and held on for a rivalry win over Scotland this past Friday.

Although they didn’t grab the win over Williams, Richmond is still feeling upbeat about the turnaround that has occurred over the past two weeks. It will will be looking to get back in the win column, and avenge an early-season loss, when conference foe Purnell Swett (8-7, 1-5 SAC) comes to town Friday night.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

