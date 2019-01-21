Temple varsity sweeps Columbus Christian on home court

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple's Rachel Smith, middle, posted a triple double in the Lady Tigers' 67-26 win over Columbus Christian last week. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple's Rachel Smith, middle, posted a triple double in the Lady Tigers' 67-26 win over Columbus Christian last week.

ROCKINGHAM — The Temple Christian School varsity basketball teams, boys and girls, completed the sweep of conference foe Columbus Christian Academy on their home court last Thursday.

Led by sophomore guard Anna Smith’s 26 points and senior guard Rachel Smith’s triple double (22 pts, 15 ast, 14 rebs), Temple’s girls earned a dominant 67-26 win over the visiting Pacers. Senior forward Laura Richmond finished with a team-high 16 rebounds to help the Lady Tigers improve to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Carolina Christian Athletic Association play.

Playing without junior guard Hayden Heavner, the varsity boys grabbed their fourth win of the season with their 92-42 rout of Columbus. Both senior center Josh Greene (34 pts, 19 rebs) and senior forward Dylon Goodwin (10 pts, 14 rebs) finished with a double-double, while freshman guard Malik Green flirted with a triple-double of his own (22 pts, 11 asts, 8 rebs).

Dylan Lampley, a seventh grader, scored 14 points off the bench — hitting all four of his 3-point attempts — to help the Tigers (4-6, 4-3 CCAA) move into a tie for second place in the conference standings.

Next on the schedule for the Temple programs is a road trip this Friday, Jan. 25, to Grace Christian.

