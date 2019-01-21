Raiders place 5th at Bulldog Brawl to cap regular season

Contributed photo Pictured above, from left to right, are Joshua Wallace, Joseph Nicholson, Austin Gallops (squatting), Bryant Coll, Steven Morales, Dante Baldwin and Andres Sanchez. Contributed photo Pictured above, from left to right, are Joshua Wallace, Joseph Nicholson, Austin Gallops (squatting), Bryant Coll, Steven Morales, Dante Baldwin and Andres Sanchez.

ST. PAULS — The Richmond wrestling team wrapped its regular season with a fifth-place finish — highlighted by Joey Nicholson taking the top spot at 113 pounds — at the St. Pauls Bulldog Brawl on Saturday.

New Bern took first as a team, Lumberton finished second, Western Harnett came in third and Overhills was fourth.

The Raiders, who were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Scotland earlier in the week, totaled 110 points in order to finish in the top half of the 12-team tournament. Nicholson brought in 23 points to lead the way, Bryant Coll picked up a second-best 19 points, and Austin Gallops and Andres Sanchez each collected 18 to tie for third on the team.

Coll (126), Gallops (152) and Sanchez (106) finished second in their respective weight classes.

Other wrestlers scoring points for Richmond were Steven Morales (14 pts), Jackie Bloomfield (11) and Hewston Owens (7). Morales and Owens finished fourth at 132 and 170 pounds, respectively. Bloomfield came in fifth at 285.

In junior varsity action, both Dante Baldwin (113 lbs) and Joshua Wallace (132) came in first.

The Raiders now turn their attention to the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday, Jan. 26, at Jack Britt.

