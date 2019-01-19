Rockingham native inspiring others on the court through disability

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal William Gates prepares for a shot during one of his shooting sessions at FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham on Friday, Jan. 11. Gates, a native of Rockingham who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) at birth, has been making waves on social media over the last 12 months and currently boasts 48.1K followers on Instagram. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal William Gates prepares for a shot during one of his shooting sessions at FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham on Friday, Jan. 11. Gates, a native of Rockingham who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) at birth, has been making waves on social media over the last 12 months and currently boasts 48.1K followers on Instagram. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Gates turns around to look at the camera, and leaves his hand up, prior to his shot going in — one of his favorite stunts on the court — while Dante Miller, left, and Cody Scott, right, prepare for the rebound. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Gates turns around to look at the camera, and leaves his hand up, prior to his shot going in — one of his favorite stunts on the court — while Dante Miller, left, and Cody Scott, right, prepare for the rebound.

ROCKINGHAM — Almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, numerous videos that have gone viral, and recogntion from a number of professional athletes, and William Gates still isn’t sold on the word “famous” being thrown around.

If you ask him, Gates is still the same ole Rockingham native who was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) and loves to play basketball. The amount of attention he’s received on social media lately doesn’t change that.

“It’s weird,” he said. “People will walk up to me and say ‘Ah man, you’re famous.’ But no, I’m still William Gates. I’m still in Richmond County. I haven’t changed a bit. … The way I look at things, I’m not famous. I just live my life.”

The life that Gates speaks about is one that consists of attending classes at Richmond Community College, where he’s studying to one day become an architect, and clocking into work at FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham.

But that’s not what has his name buzzing.

Whenever he’s not in class or greeting customers with a smile, Gates — better known as @disabledshooter on Instagram — can be found on FirstHealth’s basketball court knocking down shots, with enormous confidence, from all over the floor.

And it’s an inspiring watch, seeing that AMC (the general term for the development of nonprogressive contractures affecting one or more areas of the body prior to birth, according to www.rarediseases.org) causes stiff joints/muscles and limits the function and range of motion in the very same body parts Gates uses to put the ball in the basket.

So he’s forced to shoot underhanded, which is just another example of the 20-year-old figuring out a way to do something many people wouldn’t want or expect out of him because of his physical disability.

“That’s always been me. … You tell me not to do it, I’m going to do it,” he said with a laugh. “My parents instilled it in me when I was younger. They told me, ‘Junior, you’re disabled to the world but to us you’re just a regular person because of all of the things that you can do.’ So I just stay motivated and I don’t let anything stop me.”

Gates says he’s always been into basketball, but his love for the game really began to grow after watching the Richmond Senior High School team play during his sophomore year. Seeing his fellow classmates (Gates graduated from Richmond in 2017) excel on the court inspired him to get in the gym and consistently work on his shot.

From then on, he began working out once a week. The rest is history, he says.

While shooting around with a friend, Dylan Wallace, nearly a year ago, Gates was encouraged to shoot a three and turn around before the ball made it into the basket. So he did exactly what Wallace suggested while being recorded, posted the clip on his Instagram page, and within four months Gates went from 3,000 followers to 10,000.

And that’s when he knew it was time to build his brand.

Gates consistently put out videos over the next nine months, and watched as his following gradually grew, but the 60-second clip he shared of himself going through a shooting drill back in November 2018 was the one that spread like a wildfire.

Within 24 hours of Gates uploading it to his personal account, the video was re-posted on Instagram by a few of the nation’s biggest media outlets. Overtime (1.1 million followers) was the first to share, House of Highlights (11.7M) did so shortly after, and WorldStar Hip Hop (22M) uploaded the clip to its page early the next day.

Across just those three platforms, the video was viewed almost 5.9 million times.

“I went crazy, started jumping around the house and everything,” Gates said with a huge smile. “In a whole day, I got up to 30,000 followers. … And ever since then, I’ve been setting the bar for myself.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, liked the House of Highlights post; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson commented the “flexed bicep” emoji under the same video; and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star, ended up following Gates after watching the clip.

“I’m trying to get LeBron James to see it,” he said, “because that’s my favorite player.”

It’s not clear if James has seen of his videos yet, but maybe Barstool Sports — a well-known pop culture blog — can help the Richmond County native’s story reach the three-time MVP. Late next week, Friday, Jan. 24, a representative from Barstool, Austin Taylor, is scheduled to visit FirstHealth and spend a few hours with Gates to learn more about him.

Gates says he doesn’t know all that the visit will entail, but he can confirm that he and Taylor are going to take the court and play “H-O-R-S-E” along with a couple other games. Once everything’s said, done, and edited, Barstool will post the final product on their Facebook (2.6M likes), Instagram (6.4M followers), Twitter (1.3M followers) and YouTube (230K subscribers) pages, he says.

“I knew this was going to happen,” claimed Gates, who says he’s big on speaking things into existence. “I told my buddy I was going to be on WorldStar one day and it happened.”

Luckily for him, WorldStar wasn’t the only media entity to take notice. And now he has the opportunity to share his story and talents with Barstool, which has a very-loyal fanbase, when Taylor comes to town in less than a week.

“I’m just trying to build a base and let people know what I’m about to do,” Gates added.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal William Gates prepares for a shot during one of his shooting sessions at FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham on Friday, Jan. 11. Gates, a native of Rockingham who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) at birth, has been making waves on social media over the last 12 months and currently boasts 48.1K followers on Instagram. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_shot-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal William Gates prepares for a shot during one of his shooting sessions at FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham on Friday, Jan. 11. Gates, a native of Rockingham who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) at birth, has been making waves on social media over the last 12 months and currently boasts 48.1K followers on Instagram. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Gates turns around to look at the camera, and leaves his hand up, prior to his shot going in — one of his favorite stunts on the court — while Dante Miller, left, and Cody Scott, right, prepare for the rebound. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_gates-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Gates turns around to look at the camera, and leaves his hand up, prior to his shot going in — one of his favorite stunts on the court — while Dante Miller, left, and Cody Scott, right, prepare for the rebound.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.