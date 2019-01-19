Maultsby drops 14 points as Lady Raiders fight back to beat Scotland 46-38

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Layne Maultsby (23) reaches in to strip the ball away from Scotland's Asjah Swindell during the first half on Friday. Maultsby scored a season-high 14 points to help the Lady Raiders pull out the 46-38 win. -

ROCKINGHAM — Layne Maultsby scored a season-high 14 points, Allyiah Swiney came alive in the fourth quarter, and the Richmond girls basketball team avoided a three-game skid with a 46-38 win over Scotland on Friday.

The visiting Scots (6-10, 1-6 SAC) controlled the second and third quarters — after trailing by one at the end of the first — but the Lady Raiders (8-8, 4-3 SAC) never fell behind more than six and eventually clawed their way back into the rivalry.

Maultsby’s jumper at the 6:47 mark in the fourth helped Richmond, which trailed by five at the end of the third, tie things up at 29-all. Swiney then provided the spark that separated Richmond for good: grabbing a rebound and taking it coast to coast for a layup, stealing the inbounds pass, and laying the ball up once again — this time through contact.

The Lady Raiders went on to outscore Scotland 11-8 from that point on in order to seal the win.

Sophomore guard Jayla McDougald, who finished with 11 points, hit the dagger with 1:03 left in the game. Swiney ended the night with nine points, Covington added eight, and Allexis Swiney and Jamiya Ratliff each chipped in two.

Richmond won’t play again until next Friday’s home matchup against Purnell Swett.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

