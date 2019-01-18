Fast start propels Raiders to 59-50 victory over Scotland

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton (3) sets up the play, with Scotland's Khalib Simmons (20) defending, during the fourth quarter of Friday night's rivalry game. Newton dropped 17 points to lead the Raiders to a 59-50 win. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton (3) sets up the play, with Scotland's Khalib Simmons (20) defending, during the fourth quarter of Friday night's rivalry game. Newton dropped 17 points to lead the Raiders to a 59-50 win.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team came out on fire, hitting four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of play, and rode that early momentum to a 59-50 victory over rival Scotland on Friday.

Caleb Hood started the game with a smooth reverse layup, but it was the consecutive makes from downtown by Rod Newton and Kellan Hood that got the home crowd — the largest turnout this season — roaring. A couple more triples from Nygie Stroman and Alex Quick in the quarter helped the Raiders (8-8, 3-4 SAC) take a 18-9 advantage after one.

Scotland (4-12, 2-5 SAC) didn’t throw in the towel, however, going on an 13-2 run right out of hafltime to cut its deficit to just four points. But things finally began to pick up for Richmond in the final moments of the third, as Xavier Pettigrew scored five straight and Stroman added a bucket to keep the home team ahead on the scoreboard.

And then Newton, Quamir Sivells and P.J. McLaughlin took over in the fourth to make sure the lead stayed in tact.

The trio combined for 31 of the team’s 59 points. Newton had a game-high 17, Sivells was one of three Raiders to end the night with nine points, and McLaughlin chipped in five. Pettigrew and Stroman were the other two with nine.

Richmond will be looking for its fourth straight victory when it travels to Burlington on Monday, Jan. 21, to take on Walter M. Williams in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Classic.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the girls basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Rod Newton (3) sets up the play, with Scotland’s Khalib Simmons (20) defending, during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s rivalry game. Newton dropped 17 points to lead the Raiders to a 59-50 win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_newton-3.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Rod Newton (3) sets up the play, with Scotland’s Khalib Simmons (20) defending, during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s rivalry game. Newton dropped 17 points to lead the Raiders to a 59-50 win.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.