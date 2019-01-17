Upset wins have Raiders feeling good heading into rivalry game vs. Scotland

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) and P.J. McLaughlin set up a trap for Seventy-First’s Thomas Hendricks during the final moments of a conference game at Seventy-First on Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Fayetteville. Stroman scored 16 points to help the Raiders secure a 75-71 victory, marking the first time they won at Seventy-First since 2004. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) and P.J. McLaughlin set up a trap for Seventy-First’s Thomas Hendricks during the final moments of a conference game at Seventy-First on Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Fayetteville. Stroman scored 16 points to help the Raiders secure a 75-71 victory, marking the first time they won at Seventy-First since 2004.

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Donald Pettigrew and the Raiders still have a lot of work to do if they want to be in the running for Sandhills Athletic Conference title, but a couple of huge upsets over Lumberton and Seventy-First have them feeling good heading into Friday night’s rivalry game against Scotland.

“We’ve got a different bounce about us right now. Those two games were huge for us, confidence wise,” Pettigrew said. “We knew we could play with anybody, but those wins on the road were big. Everybody feels good right now.”

It took a while for the Raiders (7-8, 2-4 SAC) to get to this point, however.

They got off to an unfavorable start to the season, losing five of their first seven, and then dropped back-to-back conference games coming out of the Holiday break — which put them in last place in the SAC standings.

The Raiders’ first loss of the new year came at the hands of Jack Britt back on Jan. 4. They had a few opportunities late to either tie the game or take the lead, but ill-advised shots early in the possession led to a 42-37 defeat at home.

Four days later, they welcomed Hoke County to town and let one slip away after going ahead by as many as five points in the fourth quarter. Late turnovers were the enemy in that one, and the Bucks escaped with a 54-49 victory.

But Pettigrew saw just how close his team came to winning both contests, and made sure his players knew how proud he was of their efforts — especially after the tough loss to Hoke, which Richmond hasn’t beat since 2016.

“We thought we were going to start rolling because we had such a good Christmas break,” Pettigrew said. “But I told the guys that I was proud of them. They played hard and that’s all I could ask for. … There’s no quit in us.”

Richmond snapped the two-game slide when it visited Lumberton — then in a four-way tie for first place in the conference — at the end of last week, controlling almost every phase of the game on its way to a 78-65 victory. Alex Quick and Xavier Pettigrew topped the books with 19 and 17 points, respectively, to help the team to its first SAC win of the season.

With momentum in his squad’s favor, Pettigrew led the Raiders into Fayetteville this past Tuesday and coached them to a 75-71 triumph over a Seventy-First team that came into the game sharing the conference’s top spot with Jack Britt and Pinecrest. It was the program’s first win at Seventy-First in the last 15 seasons.

Four players finished with double figures to help the team survive the Falcons. Rod Newton scored 19 points, Nygie Stroman added 16 (as he did at Lumberton), Caleb Hood dropped a season-high 14, and Xavier Pettigrew added 12.

“Nygie has been the key. He makes us go,” the second-year head coach said of the sophomore forward. “And then Zay (Xavier Pettigrew), being a senior leader, said he wants to come off the bench. He started last year (and earlier in the season), so that was big of him. He hasn’t been in games during the fourth quarter but he’s still cheering on.

“That just says a lot about this team and its unselfishness.”

But back-to-back upsets won’t guarantee a win for the Raiders when they clash with Scotland (4-11, 2-4 SAC) to close the week. The Scots are walking with a little extra bounce in their steps as well after David Campbell’s game-winning 3-pointer lifted them to a 60-59 win over Lumberton — and snapped a three-game skid — on Tuesday.

Scotland won both meetings last season. Richmond wants payback.

“I think the guys are ready to play and ready to get their faces back. How the game ended last year, it was like a joke (to them). And guys remember that,” Pettigrew said. “We also want to get our first home victory. It’s long overdue.”

Both teams are currently tied for fifth in the conference and will be battling for sole possesion on Friday. It’ll also be a chance for one of the squads to make a statement during what could end up being a couple of mid-season turnarounds.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

