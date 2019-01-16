Raiders lose tiebreaker to Scotland on home mat

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond wrestling team finished in a 42-42 tie with rival Scotland on Wednesday, but ending up with a loss on its record due to the Scots' 7-6 advantage in first points scored. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond wrestling team finished in a 42-42 tie with rival Scotland on Wednesday, but ending up with a loss on its record due to the Scots' 7-6 advantage in first points scored.

ROCKINGHAM — The final tally on the scoreboard may have read 42-42, but Wednesday night’s rivalry match between the Richmond and Scotland wrestling teams will offically go down as a loss for the Raiders.

Since things were tied after all 14 bouts, the winner was decided based on first points scored in the individual battles. And the Scots finished with a 7-6 advantage in that category, swiping one away from the Raiders on their home floor.

“Our forfeit messed us up. We didn’t get a takedown in that match,” head coach Earl Nicholson said of Gabriel Altman’s no-contest win inthe final matchup. “That’s something I presented to the rules committee, that we should get credit for a takedown or back points in aforfeit … but the big thing that hurt us was that one of our veterans didn’t make weight.”

Austin Gallops, a junior captain for the Raiders who’s an almost-guaranteed win night in and night out, wasn’t able to compete in the rivalry due to him not making weight at 152. And six points ultimately went to the Scots.

Despite the loss, there were a few positives Nicholson spotted on Wednesday. He was able to insert Dante Baldwin into the lineup at 113 and move his son, Joey, up to 120 pounds, and they both came away with pins. Also grabbing wins for the Riaders were Andres Sanchez (106), Steven Morales (132), Carson Jordan (138) and Kaden Walker (160).

Richmond will travel to St. Pauls on Saturday for a 12-team tournament, its final event of the regular season.

