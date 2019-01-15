Rough scoring night for Lady Raiders ends in 51-34 loss at Seventy-First

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmod's Allexis Swiney (14) prepares to shoot a free throw at Seventy-First on Tuesday. Swiney scored eight points, two of those coming from the foul line, in the Lady Raiders' 51-34 loss. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmod's Allexis Swiney (14) prepares to shoot a free throw at Seventy-First on Tuesday. Swiney scored eight points, two of those coming from the foul line, in the Lady Raiders' 51-34 loss.

FAYETTEVILLE — Richmond’s girls dropped to 7-8 overall, 3-3 in conference, after Tuesday’s 51-34 loss at Seventy-First.

It was a rough scoring night for the Lady Raiders, who didn’t have a scorer reach double figures for the first time since they fell to Reagan at home back in mid-December. Sophomore forward Jakerra Covington came close with nine points, while sisters Allexis and Allyiah Swiney — junior and freshman, respectively — added eight each.

The Falcons (8-5, 4-2 SAC) on the other hand finished the conference meeting with three players in double digits. Amira Coles posted a game-high 15, Ayanna Williams added 14, and Amoré Kirkland complimented both efforts with 10 points.

Richmond struggled against the home team’s full-court zone press, which turned into a 3-2 zone in the half court, in the second quarter and it began to show on the scoreboard. Seventy-First went into halftime with an 11-point advantage — after being down a point early in the second — and went ahead by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The Lady Raiders will look to get back into the win column when rival Scotland visits on Friday.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the boys basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

