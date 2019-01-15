Richmond boys pull off 2nd straight upset with 75-71 win at Seventy-First

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton (3) wipes off his feet before stepping to the free throw line during the final minute of Tuesday's game at Seventy-First. Newton made both of his attempts, giving him 19 points on the night, and helped the Raiders seal their 75-71 upset win over the Falcons. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton (3) wipes off his feet before stepping to the free throw line during the final minute of Tuesday's game at Seventy-First. Newton made both of his attempts, giving him 19 points on the night, and helped the Raiders seal their 75-71 upset win over the Falcons.

FAYETTEVILLE — After losing its first four Sandhills Athletic Conference games, the Richmond boys basketball team has now knocked off two of the league’s top teams in back-to-back road games.

Rod Newton notched a season-high 19 points, Nygie Stroman added 16, Caleb Hood (14 pts) and Xavier Pettigrew (12 pts) combined for 26 more, and Richmond held on for a 75-71 win over Seventy-First in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Heading into the matchup, the Raiders (7-8, 2-4 SAC) were in a three-way tie for last in the conference standings while the Falcons (12-2, 4-2 SAC) were sitting alongside SAC foes Pinecrest and Jack Britt in first place.

All of that changed, however, when Newton, senior guard, and P.J. McLaughlin, junior guard, sealed the deal for Richmond with a few makes from the foul line in the final minute. Newton made both of his attempts after being fouled in the backcourt. McLaughlin went 1-for-2 but was responsible for the point that gave Richmond its final four-point lead.

Seventy-First’s Brion McLaurin, who dropped 20 points in the loss, and Trevon Bell scored a couple of late buckets to keep the home team within striking distance, but the Falcons had to foul on defense — and the Raiders took advantage.

McLaurin ended with the second most points on the night, as teammate Xzavier Howard posted a game-high 21 points.

Richmond looks to extend its win streak to three games when it hosts Scotland on Friday.

