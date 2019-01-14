Athlete of the Week (Jan. 7-12): Steven Morales

Steven Morales has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Jan. 7.

Morales is a junior for the Richmond wrestling team who picked up two pins in a home Sandhills Athletic Conference meet last Wednesday and then went 5-0 at the Eagle Duals at East Montgomery on Saturday.

The 132-pound wrestler kicked off his stellar week by taking down Seventy-First’s Richard Guzman in the Raiders’ 55-15 victory over the Falcons and Jack Britt’s Rodger Sims in their hard-fought 45-30 loss to Buccaneers.

Morales carried that momentum into the weekend and helped his team take first place in Biscoe. He pinned East Montgomery’s Ivan Jaimes, Elkin’s Tyquan Nowalk and Randleman’s William Flores.

The junior won by forfeit against Chatham Charter and Thomasville.

“Just working harder at practice and having some great teammates,” Morales said of what has been working lately. “We’ve got a lot of young wrestlers and just helping them has helped me. … I’m just trying to help those who are coming in.”

Morales, one of Richmond’s captains, hasn’t lost a match since he finished eighth in his weight class at the E.B. Memorial Clash at the Creek — which took place at Mallard Creek — back in December. He’s been a perfect 10-0 since.

Earlier this month, Morales won all three of his bouts at the Joel McCanna Invitational in Laurinburg, as he took down Southern Lee’s Chris Martinez and St. Pauls’ Tristan Webb, and racked up a forfeit win against North Moore.

“Just be aggressive,” he said of his mindset when taking the mat. “Come out strong and don’t be intimidated.”

Morales and the Raiders will host Scotland on Wednesday in their second-to-last event of the regular season. After the upcoming rivalry bout, they will prepare for the Bulldog Brawl at St. Pauls on Saturday.

Morales says he doesn’t plan on changing much as the postseason approaches.

“I’m just going to do whatever’s been working,” he said. “Keep doing the same thing and try to get better every day.”

Below are Morales’ answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: Coach Nicholson. If I don’t have a ride to practice or something like that, he takes me. He just shows me a lot. Even when I was a ninth grader, he’d take me to camps and make sure I was learning and trying harder every day.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: One time I was in a match and pinned somebody off of a banana split, and that’s just stretching their legs out like a split while they’re on their back. And I got a pin off that.

Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be? Why?

A: Super speed. I feel like that’s dominant over everything. If they can’t touch me, they can’t get to me. Even if they’re strong.