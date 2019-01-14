Richmond indoor finishes 2nd at Polar Bear No. 3

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

FAYETTEVILLE — Both the 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams came in first, Janai Davis and Kibreanna Stewart each placed second in their events, and the Richmond indoor track team finished second at the South View Polar Bear No. 3 on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders totaled 64 points in their third visit to Reid Ross Classical School this season, ending the day just 11 points shy of meet winner and Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Pinecrest.

Responsible for 20 of those points were Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns, Dymond McNeal and Aniya Robinson — the four runners who make up the relay squads. They worked together to bring in 10 points with their 1:53.00 finish in the 4×2, and then tacked on 10 more to the team’s score following a time of 4:29.70 in the 4×4.

Davis, a senior, launched the shot 30 feet and 4 inches away from the ring, adding eight points to the Lady Raiders’ overall score. Stewart finished runner up in the high jump — tying with Harnett Central’s Gimelly Bryant — after clearing out at 4 feet, 10 inches. The junior leaper was looking to clear the five-foot bar, which would’ve helped her qualify for the 4A NCHSAA State Championships, but she’ll now have to wait until the team’s visit to Fayetteville later this month.

After taking next weekend off, Richmond will be back at Reid Ross for the fourth and final South View Polar Bear meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 26. That will be five days before the SAC’s conference meet at Pinecrest.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

