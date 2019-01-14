BISCOE — Just as head coach Earl Nicholson had predicted a few days prior, the Richmond wrestling team traveled to East Montgomery High School for the Eagle Duals on Saturday and brought back the first-place trophy.

The Raiders, who handily won all five of their matches, were led by the undefeated efforts of junior Steven Morales, junior Joey Nicholson, senior Skylar Standridge and sophomore Kaden Walker — each topping their respective weight classes.

Morales (132 lbs) won by pinfall in each of his three appearances on the mat; Nicholson (113 lbs) avenged one of his early-season losses with a 6-4 decision win over Chatham Carter’s Chandler Steele; Standridge (220 lbs) won by decision against Randleman’s Hirbin Ramos and pinned Thomasville’s Nasir Barnes; Walker immobilized East Montgomery’s Garrett Worrell at 160 pounds and then moved up to 170 to beat Thomasville’s Will Lemons by major decision.

As a collective, all four Raiders combined for 106 points across the team’s five matches on Saturday.

Richmond cruised to its easiest win of the day over Chatham Carter (63-12), routed Thomasville (58-24), took care of business against host East Montgomery (54-22), defeated Elkin (54-24) and held off Randleman (51-30).

The Raiders will look to build on its momentum when it hosts rival Scotland on Wednesday.

Richmond’s wrestling team poses for a photo after taking first place at the Eagles Duals on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0477.jpeg Contributed photo

