UNC, NC State camp scholarships available for middle school students

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric is giving two local middle school students the opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships.

One young man will receive a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (June 22-26), and one young woman will get the opportunity to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at North Carolina State University in Raleigh (June 9-12).

The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into the life on a college campus.

“This is a great opportunity for students with a passion for basketball to experience what it’s like to play and train with a college team,” said Seth Allen, Communications Specialist for Pee Dee Electric. “The campers will get a chance to work closely with college athletes as well as coaches.”

Applications are being accepted through March 31 and can be found online at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps. Contestants will be judged on academic records, extra-curricular activities and a required essay.

To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade during the 2019-2020 school year and have permission from a parent or guardian to attend. Scholarship winners are expected to be announced in May.

Campers stay overnight in dorms on campus, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities.

Directing the camps — with the help of staff members and current and former players — will be Wes Moore, head coach of the N.C. State women’s basketball team, and Roy Williams, head coach of the UNC men’s basketball team.

Williams has led the Tar Heels to three national championships (2005, 2009, 2017) in 15 full seasons with the team.

Eligible students who are interested in the scholarship can contact Allen at 704-694-7604 or visit the NC Electric Cooperatives website for more information. More than 50 students from across the state will win an all-expenses paid scholarship to attend the basketball camps this summer. The program is now in its 16th year.

NOTE: Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Richmond, Union, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, and Scotland counties.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_basketball-1.jpg