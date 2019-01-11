Richmond can’t make up for slow start, falls short at Lumberton

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Allyiah Swiney (30) shoots a floater over two Lumberton defenders on Friday. Swiney scored a team-high 14 points, all in the second half, but the Lady Raiders fell 64-46 on the road. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Allyiah Swiney (30) shoots a floater over two Lumberton defenders on Friday. Swiney scored a team-high 14 points, all in the second half, but the Lady Raiders fell 64-46 on the road.

LUMBERTON — The Richmond girls basketball team was looking to extend its win streak to three games, and keep the Lady Pirates from winning their eighth game of the season, but its comeback bid hit a snag midway through the fourth quarter.

And Lumberton (8-4, 3-2 SAC) was able to protect home court with a 64-46 win over the Lady Raiders (7-7, 3-2 SAC) on Friday.

Freshman guard Allyiah Swiney was at the forefront of the Lady Raiders’ second-half surge, scoring all 14 of her points after the break. She got going with a layup in the third quarter, and then picked things up with a 3-pointer moments later.

Swiney’s steal and fastbreak layup early in the fourth helped cut the team’s deficit to just six points.

That would be the closest Richmond got for the rest of the night, however, as the Lady Pirates closed the conference battle on a 18-4 run thanks to its solid defense and an even-better effort from the charity stripe.

Lumberton had three players finish in double figures: Madison Canady (18), Rachel O’Neill (14) and Zye-Ahna Cade (13).

The Lady Raiders went into halftime with only 15 points on the scoreboard, as they had trouble finding their way around the home team’s defense. Junior guard Allexis Swiney, who netted 10 points in the loss, had six points at intermission.

Next for Richmond is an away game next Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Seventy-First.

