Raiders control tempo at Lumberton, snag 1st conference win

LUMBERTON — The Richmond boys basketball team did all of the necessary work in the final 16 minutes of Friday night’s game at Lumberton to secure a 78-65 win, but its performance in the second quarter is what led to the upset.

After getting off to a slow start in the opening stanza, senior forwards Alex Quick and Xavier Pettigrew took over the game, using their length — both standing at 6’4 — to cause disruptions on defense and score basket after basket on offense.

And when the opening half came to an end, it was Richmond who held a 38-32 lead. Pettigrew finished the first two quarters with 12 points while Quick chipped in 11. P.J. McLaughlin, junior guard, scored all four of his points before the break.

The last eight minutes of Friday’s contest belonged to Raider sophomore forward Nygie Stroman, a 6’5 lefty who made his fair share of turnaround hook shots and cashed in on two late 3-pointers to essentially eliminate any thought of a comeback.

Stroman finished with 16 points to help the Raiders (6-8, 1-4 SAC) to their first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season — which was also their first win of the new year. Pettigrew scored 17 and Quick posted a season-high 19 points.

Lumberton (10-4, 3-2 SAC) was led by junior guard Jordan McNeill, who led all scorers with 27 points.

Richmond will go for its second SAC victory on Tuesday, Jan. 15, when it makes the trip to Seventy-First.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

