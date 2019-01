ROCKINGHAM — Jamiya Lindsey scored a game-high 13 points and the Rockingham Middle School girls basketball team raced past Anson, 26-7, on its home court Thursday afternoon.

Lindsey was the only Lady Rocket in double figures, Keyoni Nichols added four points, and C’Niya Hinson chipped in three. C’Nedra Hinson, Edrianna Davis and Joy Styles each finished with two points in the 19-point win.

Rockingham (4-0) will host Cordova next Thursday, Jan. 17.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_rockingham.jpg