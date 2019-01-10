Dante Miller calls return home ‘refreshing’ after leg injury, 1st season at Columbia

Miller Miller

ROCKINGHAM — Dante Miller’s return home for the holiday break was exactly what he needed.

After spending the final month of his freshman season at Columbia University (N.Y.) on the sideline with a fractured tibia, the former Richmond Senior High School running back is feeling good about where he is physically and mentally.

And that’s in large part to him dedicating himself to making a daily trip to FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham, where Miller has been rehabbing his leg — as well as working to strengthen his upper body — for the past two weeks.

“I’ve been doing anything that involves running. I’ve been doing a lot of squats and a lot of lunges, with and without weights, a lot of jumping … just everything,” he said. “And my leg is back. So it’s just been refreshing to be home.”

Prior to the injury, Miller was having a stellar freshman campaign.

The 5-9, 195-pound back was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week twice (Sept. 17 and Oct. 8, 2017) and was Columbia’s leading rusher — and seventh in the Ivy League — through four games with 269 yards on 51 carries. He was averaging a team-best 5.3 yards per carry at that point of the season and was second on the team with 275 all-purpose yards.

“I just learned and studied every night. I listened to coaches and asked questions, even when I didn’t think the question needed to be asked,” Miller said of what helped him get off to such a good start in his first year.

“I studied every play to make sure I knew exactly what I was doing so when my number was called I didn’t make a mistake … because the playbooks in college is really like a book,” he added with a laugh. “There’s a few hundred different concepts in college football. If you plan on playing college football, you should be mentally ready. Also physically.”

Miller was looking forward to closing the season even stronger than he had started it, but everything came to a halt when he was tackled in the second quarter of the Lions’ Homecoming game against Dartmouth College (N.H.) on Oct. 20, 2018.

And that was it for his freshman season.

In six games, Miller racked up 317 rushing yards on 61 carries and a touchdown, and five catches for 22 yards.

Though he missed the final four contests, the former Raider led Columbia in average rushing yards per game (52.8) and average yards per carry (5.2) — for players with more than five rushing attempts. Miller also had the longest run from scrimmage, the 83-yarder, and was second on the team in both rushing yards and carries.

Columbia ended the 2018 season with a 6-4 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Ivy League play.

“Mentally, in the beginning, it really derailed everything,” he said of the leg injury. “I was down for about three days, but then I just talked to my mom and my family, and she really helped me realize that this could be an opportunity for me to get better. … because you’re not really a football player unless you get hurt.

“Now, three months later, I’m back on my feet and I’m running again like it never happened.”

Just like he bounced back from the fractured tibia, Miller believes the Lions will rebound from a rough season that was riddled with injuries (they ended the year down three running backs — including Miller — and four quarterbacks).

Miller expects to be fully healthy when fall comes around and is excited to get back on the field. He says he will more than likely share handoffs with current sophomore Broderick Taylor, who’s from Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Miller is set to return to campus next Friday, Jan. 18, and start team workouts on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

“When I go back, I’m going to do the same thing I did here. Work out every day, study every day, and just get back to work,” he said. “We get a lot of our starters back, so when it comes to building as a team, this spring’s going to be big. … We had a pretty productive year, but what we’re going to have next year is going to be pretty great.”

Former Richmond RB talks leg injury, 1st season at Columbia

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

