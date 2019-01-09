Raiders ‘let one slip through’ their fingers, unable to upset Jack Britt

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Steven Morales, right, wraps up Seventy-First's Richard Guzman before pinning him on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Steven Morales, right, wraps up Seventy-First's Richard Guzman before pinning him on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond' Austin Gallops looks for an opening during his match against Jack Britt's John Baker on Wednesday. Gallops would end up grabbing a 9-8 decision over Baker in their 152-pound matchup. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond' Austin Gallops looks for an opening during his match against Jack Britt's John Baker on Wednesday. Gallops would end up grabbing a 9-8 decision over Baker in their 152-pound matchup.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond wrestling team just missed out on taking down Jack Britt, the No. 1 seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, in its first home conference meet of the season on Wednesday.

Although the Raiders trailed 6-33 after the first eight matches against the Buccaneers, head coach Earl Nicholson wasn’t worried at all. There were still six bouts left and he was confident that his remaining wrestlers would pull off the upset.

Back-to-back wins — one by pinfall and one by forfeit — got Richmond back within 15 points with four matches left in the battle, and then Joey Nicholson made it three in a row with an early pin over his opponent at 113, but Jack Britt won two out of the last three battles in order to grab a 45-30 victory over the Raiders and remain undefeated in the SAC.

“We let one slip through our fingers tonight,” Earl Nicholson said. “We caught them on a night where, I don’t know, they might’ve had some guys out of the lineup and we didn’t take advantage of it.”

Despite the loss, the long-tenured head coach was impressed with the fight both junior Austin Gallops and sophmore Kaden Walker put up in their matches at 152 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively.

Joey Nicholson’s win against Jack Britt was the 103rd win of his career.

The Raiders also faced off against Seventy-First on Wednesday, opening the conference meet with a 55-15 victory over the Falcons. Junior Steven Morales wrapped that one up with a pin, at 132, in the opening stanza.

Richmond will travel to East Montgomery for a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 12.

