Late TOs keep Richmond boys from 1st conference win

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) goes up to contest a layup from Hoke County's Jaquante Harris (11) during the first half on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points to help the Bucks pull out a 54-49 win over the Raiders. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) goes up to contest a layup from Hoke County's Jaquante Harris (11) during the first half on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points to help the Bucks pull out a 54-49 win over the Raiders.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s boys took a five-point lead, its largest lead of the game, over Hoke County early in the fourth quarter and was on course to grab its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season.

But numerous turnovers down the stretch — some unforced — kept the door open for the visiting Bucks, and they took advantage of the miscues, storming back in the final moments to steal a 54-49 victory on the Raiders’ home court.

Richmond (5-8, 0-4 SAC) found itself trailing by three points with the ball with 10 seconds, and was looking to send the game into overtime, but senior forward Alex Quick’s pass was tipped and stolen in the backcourt by Hoke’s Nicholaus Adams, who proceeded to put a stamp on the visting team’s win with a layup before time ran out.

Hoke County (9-4, 2-2 SAC) was led by senior guard Elijah Davis-Harris’ 22 points. Junior center Tristan Little and sophomore guard Jaquante Harris rounded out the Bucks’ top three scorers with eight and nine points, respectively.

Senior guard Rod Newton led the Raiders in scoring once again, tallying 12 points in the loss. Newton scored all 11 of the team’s points in the first quarter, as he came out firing from downtown (three made 3s in the opening stanza).

Richmond looks to pick up its first conference win, and first win of 2019, at Lumberton on Friday, Jan. 11.

NOTE: The full version of this story, paired with the story from the girls basketball game, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) goes up to contest a layup from Hoke County’s Jaquante Harris (11) during the first half on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points to help the Bucks pull out a 54-49 win over the Raiders. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_hoodc-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) goes up to contest a layup from Hoke County’s Jaquante Harris (11) during the first half on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points to help the Bucks pull out a 54-49 win over the Raiders.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.