Lady Raiders smother Hoke County 58-32

ROCKINGHAM — A relentless effort on both ends of the floor helped the Richmond girls basketball team smother conference foe Hoke County 58-32 on its home court Tuesday evening.

Offensively, the name of the game for Richmond (7-6, 3-1 SAC) was second-chance points, seeing that it was able to successfully crash the offensive boards all night long. Defensively, the home team made its mark by batting away, or stealing, almost every post pass the Lady Bucks (7-6, 1-3 SAC) attempted to make.

Doing a lot of that work was Lady Raider sophomore forward Jakerra Covington, who posted a season-high 15 points in the win. Covington’s energy around the basket led to a number of putbacks on offense and countless steals on defense.

Senior guard Jayana Nicholson came off the bench for the home team and finished with a career-high seven points. She hit a triple in the second period and then added a layup and a pair of free throws in the game’s final 16 minutes.

Taliah Wall, senior guard, poured in a second-best eight points.

Jayla McDougald, sophomore, and Allexis Swiney, junior, also chipped seven each.

Richmond will be looking to win its third straight conference game when it travels to Lumberton on Friday, Jan. 11.

