The Rock makes minor changes to 2019 schedule

Contributed file photo Lexington native Shannon Justice, pictured above, won the Top ET Final at the Summer Sizzler Bracket Shootout at Rockingham Dragway on July 20, 2018. Track owner Steve Earwood announced on Tuesday that the Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler will make its debut at The Rock the weekend of June 21-23. Contributed file photo Lexington native Shannon Justice, pictured above, won the Top ET Final at the Summer Sizzler Bracket Shootout at Rockingham Dragway on July 20, 2018. Track owner Steve Earwood announced on Tuesday that the Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler will make its debut at The Rock the weekend of June 21-23.

ROCKINGHAM — In advance of Rockingham Dragway’s upcoming March opener, track owner Steve Earwood has announced a couple of tweaks to the 2019 schedule.

The Spring Twin 5s Bracket Championships, which pays a daily $5,000 winner’s share in a combination of Top Eliminator and Footbrake, will now be contested March 9-10 as the first major race of the season.

When the track’s 2019 schedule was first released, the Spring Twin 5s were scheduled to take place near the end of April, and the second weekend of March was reserved for the Jr. Dragster Spring Sendoff.

Earwood also announced that the Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler — which has a $3500-to-win main event — will make its debut June 21-23, and that the Apple Chill Car and Bike Show has been moved up from a week from May 4 to April 27 in order to allow more set-up time as the track prepares for the Epicenter Music Festival on May 10-12.

The Dragway will officially open the week before the Spring Twin 5s with the Grudge Fest IX All-Bike Grudge Racing (Saturday, Mar. 2) and the Blood, Sweat and Gears event (Sunday, Mar. 3).

Contributed file photo Lexington native Shannon Justice, pictured above, won the Top ET Final at the Summer Sizzler Bracket Shootout at Rockingham Dragway on July 20, 2018. Track owner Steve Earwood announced on Tuesday that the Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler will make its debut at The Rock the weekend of June 21-23. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_justice-1.jpg Contributed file photo Lexington native Shannon Justice, pictured above, won the Top ET Final at the Summer Sizzler Bracket Shootout at Rockingham Dragway on July 20, 2018. Track owner Steve Earwood announced on Tuesday that the Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler will make its debut at The Rock the weekend of June 21-23.