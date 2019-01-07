Athlete of the Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 5): Jayla McDougald

Jayla McDougald has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Dec. 31.

McDougald is a sophomore for the Richmond girls basketball team who netted a total of 21 points in games against non-conference opponent Forest Hills and conference foe Jack Britt last Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The second-year guard dropped a team-high 11 points in the 55-48 loss to the Yellow Jackets, and then scored 10 more to help Richmond escape with a 36-33 victory over the Buccaaneers in its first home game of the 2019.

It was the fourth straight contest that McDougald was able to reach double figures — dating back to the performances she had against Union Academy (19 pts) and Parkwood (10 pts) at the Anson County Shootout in December.

“I started (the season) off really slow, and I was starting to give up, but my mom and my dad kept pushing me,” McDougald said. “I was playing like I was scared, but I guess I just found myself and stopped being so nervous to play.”

The Lady Raiders were trailing Jack Britt by five points, 30-25, in the final minute of the third quarter and desperately needed to swing the momentum back into their favor. After a couple of empty possessions, the sophomore guard caught the ball on the right wing during a fast break and launched a 3-pointer that would hit nothing but net.

Neither team scored again in the third quarter, McDougald opened the fourth with a layup to tie things at 30-all, and it was all Richmond from there on out. The loss was Jack Britt’s first in conference play this season.

“We had been working hard all break for them,” she said of Jack Britt, “and I think (the win) boosted our confidence.”

McDougald and Richmond will be looking to win their second consecutive game, and get over the .500 hump, when they host Hoke County on Tuesday, Jan. 8. It’ll also be a chance for McDougald to go for her fifth straight double-digit game.

“I’ve just got to keep getting better and keep working on my shooting,” she said. “Be a positive teammate and keep pushing everybody else on the team to do better as well.”

Below are McDougald’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My mom because she played basketball in college. When I don’t want to go through training, she pushes me to keep going.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: I would buy my grandma and grandpa a house. And I would get me a car. A black jeep.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team? Why?

A: Stephen Curry because he never gives up on his shooting. I want to not be able to give up like him. Even if I keep missing shots.