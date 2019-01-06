Richmond sweeps competition at Joel McCanna Invitational

LAURINBURG — The Richmond wrestling team kicked off the new year with a flawless 3-0 showing at the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday, defeating North Moore (77-6), Southern Lee (66-12), and St. Pauls (42-40).

It was the Raiders’ first time this season going without a loss at a tournament. Saturday’s Invitational, which also featured Scotland, was originally set to take place at St. Andrew’s University but was moved to Carver Middle School.

The rout of North Moore was riddled with “no contests” that went in favor of Richmond, as the Mustangs forfeited 10 of the 14 matches. Going up against Southern Lee wasn’t too much different, seeing that the Cavaliers surrendered eight bouts, but there was a double forfeit at the 182-pound weight class — and the Raiders gave up six points at 170.

Holding down the fort for Richmond when it actually took the mat against Southern Lee, though, was Josh Wallace at 132, Steven Morales at 138, Austin Gallops at 152, and Ahmad Shelton at 285. Wallace pinned Pascual Jimenez, Morales did the same to Chris Martinez, Gallops took down Kaden Edyburn, and Shelton survived Jonathan Watts.

Trailing St. Pauls by four points, and with only one match left on the card, Richmond needed Joey Nicholson to defeat the Bulldog’s Brianna Gray by either technical fall (5 points) or pinfall (6 points) so that it could leave without a blemish.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Nicholson sealed the deal for the Raiders with a win by pin over Gray and wrapped up another flawless day for himself, as he finished the Invitational with a 3-0 record as well. Gallops, Morales and Sanchez also won all three of their matches.

Next for Richmond is its conference home opener against Jack Britt and Seventy-First on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

