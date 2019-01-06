Ingram’s big day helps Chargers escape Ravens 23-17 in AFC Wild Card game

Ingram Ingram

BALTIMORE — In just his third career NFL playoff game, Richmond County native Melvin Ingram put forth a defensive effort that received nothing but praise from his peers, football fans, and hometown supporters alike.

The 6-foot-2, 247-pound defensive end racked up a team-high seven tackles (all solo), two sacks and two quarterback hits, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble — caused by rookie teammate Uchenna Nwosu — that helped the Los Angeles Chargers secure a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

“What a game for @MelvinIngram This Richmond Raider dominated! #RaiderMagic on a Sunday,” Richmond Senior High School principal Jim Butler tweeted immediately after the Chargers’ victory.

Greg Williams, the school’s associate head football coach, dubbed Ingram “SupaMelvin” for his performance. Dereck Barringer, a junior safety for the Raiders’ football team, simply tweeted the words “County Bred” to show his support.

According to the official ProFootballReference.com Twitter account, a defensive player has never put up those kind of numbers in the playoffs (PFR dated its search back to 1999, which was the first year it had all of those individual stats).

“My Brother @MelvinIngram Just Took Over The Game The #YPCway !!! I Love It My Dawg!!,” tweeted Arizona Cardinals strong safety D.J. Swearinger, a former teammate of Ingram’s at the University of South Carolina.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington, who also played with the Hamlet native at South Carolina, joined in on the tweet storm to add: “Big time players, make big time plays, in big time moments @MelvinIngram I see you fam.”

With 45 seconds left on the clock and the Ravens — who had the ball with no timeouts — only down six points, Ingram and the Chargers defense needed one more stop to seal the deal.

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson completed a first-down pass to tight end Mark Andrews to open the drive, and then spiked the ball to perserve time, but those were the last positive moments for the Ravens. On second & 10, Nwosu came charging in from the left side and stripped the ball from Jackson right before he was able to bring his arm forward.

Nwosu and Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. both made attempts to recover, but the ball ended up in the arms of Ingram.

“We know what type of defense we’ve got. Stay calm and play our game. That’s all we’ve got to do,” Ingram told ESPN’s Josina Anderson of his thoughts during the final drive. “It was on us and we went out and made it happen.”

Thanks to Ingram’s dominant game, five made field goals from kicker Michael Bagdley, a one-yard rushing score from running back Melvin Gordon, and a successful pass to wide receiver Mike Williams for the two-point conversion, the fifth-seeded Chargers advance to the AFC’s divisional round to take on Tom Brady and the No. 2 New England Patriots.

That showdown will take place next Sunday, Jan. 13, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (1:05 p.m. ET on CBS).

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

