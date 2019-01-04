Richmond girls grind out win over Jack Britt, boys fall short in 1st game of new year

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton and Jack Britt's Antonio Counts (3) battle for the ball during Friday night's game at Richmond. Newton scored a team-high 11 points, but the Raiders dropped a 42-37 decision to the Buccaneers. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Rod Newton and Jack Britt's Antonio Counts (3) battle for the ball during Friday night's game at Richmond. Newton scored a team-high 11 points, but the Raiders dropped a 42-37 decision to the Buccaneers. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond girls head coach Teddy Moseley, right, talks with his team during a timeout on Friday. Moseley and the Lady Raiders would end up grabbing a 36-33 win over Jack Britt to move to 2-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond girls head coach Teddy Moseley, right, talks with his team during a timeout on Friday. Moseley and the Lady Raiders would end up grabbing a 36-33 win over Jack Britt to move to 2-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls basketball team gutted out a much-needed 36-33 win over Jack Britt on Friday.

It was a low-scoring affair that was in favor of the visiting Buccaneers for most of the night, but the Lady Raiders were able to make a late push — starting near the end of the third quarter — and defend their home court.

Jack Britt (6-4, 2-1 SAC) was held without a point in the fourth until senior forward Ashara Hayes, who carried the Buccaneers with a team-high 12 points, hit a triple with 3.2 seconds left on the clock. But the basket was a little too late.

The Lady Raiders had two players finish in double figures: sophomore forward Jakerra Covington with 11 points and sophomore guard Jayla McDougald with 10. Layne Maultsby scored four points, Allexis Swiney added three, and Jasmine Ewing, Jamiya Ratliff, Jardai Tillman and Taliah Wall each chipped in two a piece to round out the team’s scoring.

Richmond (6-6, 2-1 SAC) will host conference foe Hoke County on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

BOYS HOOPS DROPS 1ST GAME OF NEW YEAR

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s boys were looking to open 2019 on the winning side of things when conference foe Jack Britt came to town Friday night, but they couldn’t get their shots to fall late in the game and ended up falling 42-37.

Both Rod Newton and Kean Keys finished the conference matchup with 11 points to lead the Raiders and the Buccaneers, respectively. Newton hit three 3-pointers in the loss, while Keys did most of his damage around the basket.

The Raiders (5-7, 0-3 SAC) went into the half down by eight points, but went on a 10-0 run in the third to tie the game 25-25. The Buccaneers (7-4, 2-1 SAC) weathered the storm, however, and outscored the home team 9-3 in the final minutes of the third quarter in order to take a 33-28 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Richmond will look to win its first conference game of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 8, when it hosts Hoke County.

